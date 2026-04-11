Rio Ngumoha breaks 13-year Raheem Sterling Liverpool record with stunning Fulham goal

By Ben Knapton | 11 Apr 2026 18:36

Liverpool phenom Rio Ngumoha broke a Raheem Sterling Reds record with his opening goal in Saturday's Premier League showdown with Fulham at Anfield.

The 17-year-old was promoted to the starting XI by Arne Slot, as one of five changes from the 2-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

Ngumoha joined forces with Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo in the final third against the Cottagers, who faced a barrage of Liverpool attacks during the opening exchanges of the contest.

Marco Silva's side were on course to hold out until half time, but a moment of individual brilliance from Ngumoha, who broke the deadlock with 36 minutes on the clock.

The former Chelsea talent twisted and turned Timothy Castagne inside the penalty area, working a yard for a strike and bending a brilliant curler into the far side of the net beyond Bernd Leno.

Rio Ngumoha becomes Liverpool's youngest PL scorer at Anfield

Rio Ngumoha scores his FIRST goal at Anfield at just 17 years old!! ? pic.twitter.com/vWLvlZBFyS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 11, 2026

Ngumoha's goal was his second of the Premier League season after his winner against Newcastle United several months ago, and his first top-flight goal at Anfield for the reigning champions.

At just 17 years and 225 days old, Ngumoha has now become Liverpool's youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer at Anfield, breaking the record previously held by Sterling.

The latter was 17 years and 317 days old when he found the back of the net against Reading in October 2012, before departing for Manchester City in acrimonious circumstances a couple of years later.

Ngumoha then played a key role in Liverpool's second before the break against Fulham, cutting inside from the left again and crossing for Cody Gakpo, who managed to pick out Mohamed Salah for the 33-year-old to find the opposite corner.

Liverpool will go four points clear of Chelsea in fifth place in the Premier League table should they hold out for victory against Fulham, as well as moving to within two points of Aston Villa and three of Manchester United in the fight for Champions League football.

Rio Ngumoha sends Arne Slot massive Liverpool selection message

Rio Ngumoha gets his first goal at Anfield to put @LFC ahead against Fulham ? pic.twitter.com/liBRmxdhVj — Premier League (@premierleague) April 11, 2026

Too many times this season have Liverpool fans seen Ngumoha either snubbed from selection entirely, or given little time to impact proceedings as a late substitute.

All the while, those same supporters have been complaining - fairly or unfairly - about Gakpo's indifferent form in front of goal, and the fact that the Dutchman is above Ngumoha in the pecking order.

Gakpo's experience obviously weighs heavily in his favour, and Liverpool's staff must carefully manage Ngumoha's workload while he remains in his teenage years, but there are no doubts whatsoever about his first-team quality.

The 17-year-old was the trigger for the two first-half goals on Saturday, when he made just his second Premier League start of the campaign, and only his sixth overall in all competitions.

However, while some of Liverpool's senior and most-used players may begin to tire as the season winds down, Ngumoha appears to just be getting started, and it would not be outlandish to suggest that he warrants a start against PSG in a few days' time too.