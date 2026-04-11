Liverpool transfer news: Alisson headings towards Anfield exit as goalkeeper's camp holds 'positive talks' with Italian giants

By Ben Sully | 11 Apr 2026 14:02

The representatives of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker have reportedly held positive discussions with Italian side Juventus.

Last month, Liverpool triggered an option on Alisson's contract, extending his deal until the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

In theory, the decision to take up the option indicates that Liverpool are planning to have Alisson at their disposal for at least one more season.

However, there appears to be a possibility that the goalkeeper could leave Anfield in the upcoming summer transfer window.

That is because the Italian outlet, La Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that Juventus are exploring a potential move for the experienced shot-stopper.

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Juventus hold positive Alisson talks

The Bianconeri are looking to find a replacement for Michele Di Gregorio, who is expected to depart at the end of the season.

Alisson has been identified as a viable target, partly because he is well-known to Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti, who worked with the Brazil international during his time at Roma.

Spalletti sees Alisson as a player who can level up the squad, as he looks to transform the club back into Serie A title contenders.

The report claims that Alisson's representatives have already held 'positive talks' over a possible move to Turin.

The 33-year-old seemingly appears to be open to a new challenge after spending the last eight seasons at Anfield.

Juventus are willing to table Alisson a three-year contract, although they are unable to offer the same salary he currently enjoys at Liverpool.

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Is it the right time for Alisson to leave Liverpool?

Alisson has been a crucial part of Liverpool's success over the years, having helped the club win multiple honours, including two Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

However, he has struggled with injury in the last couple of years, including the latest issue that he sustained during the March international break.

Liverpool may view the upcoming window as the right time to part ways with the shot-stopper in what already feels like the end of an era at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson have already confirmed they will leave the club at the end of the season, so it would make sense to part ways with another veteran ahead of a summer rebuild.