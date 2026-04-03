Alisson Becker prediction made by former Liverpool goalkeeper as injury problems broken down

By Ben Knapton | 03 Apr 2026 16:48 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 17:19

Liverpool "definitely" made the right decision extending Alisson Becker's contract, but the club's scouts and sporting director Richard Hughes should now be scoping out a new number one to replace him, ex-Reds goalkeeper Brad Friedel has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The 33-year-old has cemented a legacy as one of the greatest Premier League goalkeepers to ever grace English football, having been a lasting part of the Liverpool dynasty under Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot.

However, muscular injuries have plagued Alisson for the past two seasons, and Slot said on Friday that the Brazil international would not be back from his latest problem - which he sustained in March - until near the end of the season.

Alisson clarified his manager's comments on social media, revealing that he was hoping to return to action by the end of April, until when Giorgi Mamardashvili will act as the Premier League champions' last line of defence.

In spite of Alisson's prolonged fitness woes, Liverpool recently extended the goalkeeper's contract for another 12 months until 2027, although that does not necessarily mean that they will not consider offers for their number one this summer.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Friedel hinted that he saw Caoimhin Kelleher as first-choice material at Liverpool, and he expects the Premier League champions to already be planning for life after Alisson.

Liverpool issued Alisson Becker contract verdict after injury update

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

“Extending Alisson’s option in his contract is definitely the right thing," the former USA international said. "He has been a brilliant goalkeeper for Liverpool and it is going to be difficult to replace him.

“I would like to think the Liverpool scouts are looking at a new long-term number one for the team as Alisson will not be going on forever and injuries have been cropping up.

“[Caoimhin] Kelleher is a top goalkeeper, but wanted first-team football, so you had to let him leave and now Mamardashvili may be given an opportunity soon, but it will take time.”

Alisson has kept a staggering 140 clean sheets in 332 appearances for Liverpool in all tournaments and has still made 34 appearances this term in spite of his injury problems, including 25 Premier League starts.

However, the 33-year-old has missed 39 matches for club and country since the start of last season, and he could sit out another eight games with his latest blow over the coming weeks.

Is Alisson's time at Liverpool up?

Alisson Becker injuries since 2024/25 September 2024: Thigh injury (2 games missed) October-December 2024: Hamstring injuries (23 games missed) March-April 2025: Concussion (3 games missed) October-November 2025: Hamstring injury (8 games missed) November 2025: Illness (1 game missed) March 2026: Muscle injury (1 game missed) March 2026-current: Muscle injury (1 game missed)

Mohamed Salah has already confirmed his imminent exit at the end of the season, and given Alisson's perpetual injury worries over the past two seasons, it would not be a surprise to see the South American follow the Egyptian out of the exit door.

Mamardashvili is now 25 and at the age where regular first-team football is a necessity, and the Georgia international has shown during his fleeting appearances that he is capable of filling Alisson's gloves.

The latter is reportedly being tracked by a Serie A giant ahead of the summer window, and given that he is a relatively high earner on £150,000 a week, a mutual parting of the ways this summer could be the way to go.

Brad Friedel was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill.