Team News: Man City vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Newly-crowned EFL Cup winners Manchester City play host to Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium for an FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday lunchtime.
The winners of this mouthwatering tie will secure a semi-final spot at Wembley at the end of this month, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
MANCHESTER CITY vs. LIVERPOOL
MAN CITY
Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture)
Doubtful: Ruben Dias (hamstring), John Stones (calf)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Bernardo, Rodri, O’Reilly; Semenyo, Haaland, Cherki
LIVERPOOL
Out: Alisson Becker (muscle), Wataru Endo (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee)
Doubtful: Alexander Isak (leg), Jeremie Frimpong (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike