Team News: Man City vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 03 Apr 2026 12:45 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 19:24

Newly-crowned EFL Cup winners Manchester City play host to Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium for an FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday lunchtime.

The winners of this mouthwatering tie will secure a semi-final spot at Wembley at the end of this month, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture)

Doubtful: Ruben Dias (hamstring), John Stones (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Bernardo, Rodri, O’Reilly; Semenyo, Haaland, Cherki

LIVERPOOL

Out: Alisson Becker (muscle), Wataru Endo (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee)

Doubtful: Alexander Isak (leg), Jeremie Frimpong (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike