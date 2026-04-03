FA Cup
Man City
Apr 4, 2026 12.45pm
4
0
HT : 1 0
FT Etihad Stadium
Liverpool
  • Erling Haaland 39' yellowcard
  • Erling Haaland 45'+2' goal
  • Antoine Semenyo 50' goal
  • Erling Haaland 57' goal
  • Savinho 62' yellowcard
  • Nico González 62' yellowcard
  • Phil Foden 71' yellowcard
  • Tijjani Reijnders 71' yellowcard
  • Omar Marmoush 77' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Jeremie Frimpong 62'
  • yellowcard Mohamed Salah 64'
  • yellowcard Rio Ngumoha 67'
  • yellowcard Alexis Mac Allister 67'
  • yellowcard Cody Gakpo 68'
  • yellowcard Rio Ngumoha 68'
  • yellowcard Federico Chiesa 77'

Team News: Man City vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Man City vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Action Plus

Newly-crowned EFL Cup winners Manchester City play host to Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium for an FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday lunchtime.

The winners of this mouthwatering tie will secure a semi-final spot at Wembley at the end of this month, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

MANCHESTER CITY vs. LIVERPOOL

 

MAN CITY

Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture)

Doubtful: Ruben Dias (hamstring), John Stones (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Bernardo, Rodri, O’Reilly; Semenyo, Haaland, Cherki

LIVERPOOL

Out: Alisson Becker (muscle), Wataru Endo (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee)

Doubtful: Alexander Isak (leg), Jeremie Frimpong (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

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