Tottenham players' true feelings on Roberto De Zerbi training session 'revealed'

By Carter White | 04 Apr 2026 14:15 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 17:50

Tottenham Hotspur's players were reportedly impressed by new head coach Roberto De Zerbi during his first training session on Friday.

The 46-year-old has signed a bumper five-year deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium running until the summer of 2031, with the immediate aim to keep the Premier League giants in the top flight.

Yet to win a top-flight contest in 2026, the Lilywhites are hovering dangerously above the relegation zone, a single point and position ahead of West Ham United in 18th with seven games remaining.

Before the international break, Igor Tudor's Spurs crashed out of the Champions League at the round-of-16 stage at the hands of Atletico Madrid, who took advantage of an out-of-sorts English outfit.

De Zerbi returns to the Premier League following a successful spell on the South Coast at Brighton & Hove Albion, having to wait until April 12 for his first match as Tottenham boss when they visit Sunderland.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Tottenham players' De Zerbi first impressions revealed?

Near the backend of the international pause, Tottenham announced De Zerbi as their new head coach on a five-year deal, with the Italian tasked with guiding the capital club to Premier League survival.

Due to the process of the 46-year-old obtaining his work permit in England, he was only able to take his first training session at the Enfield complex on Friday, getting onto the grass with his new players for the first time.

After the failed reigns of Thomas Frank and most recently Tudor, De Zerbi is the third man to lead Spurs in a difficult 2025-26 term, with the first-team squad becoming accustomed to a new voice once again.

According to football.london, Tottenham's senior ranks were left extremely impressed by the opening training session of the former Brighton boss, with one unnamed member of the team claiming that the work of the new coach was 'outstanding'.

On top of that, the report states that numerous other players have told close family and friends glowing reports of De Zerbi's first day of the training ground, highlighting the 46-year-old's tactical work.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

De Zerbi's short-term remit

One of the most tactically-impressive managers in world football, De Zerbi does not have a lot of time to get his genius ideas across to the Tottenham squad, who are embroiled in an unexpected relegation dogfight.

The Italian has insisted that he will be in the North London dugout regardless of whether Spurs are in the Premier League or not next season, however, that is certainly not a reason for relaxation.

Out of their final seven matches, Tottenham have a number of contests that they will be targeting for maximum points in the race for top-flight safety, including a trip to bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers on April 25.