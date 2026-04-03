Tottenham transfer news: Spurs prepare to enter £55m 'bidding war' for ex-Arsenal target

By Ben Knapton | 03 Apr 2026 18:20

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing a keen interest in £55m-rated striker Marcos Leonardo, formerly linked with a move to Arsenal.

New Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi is currently getting to work with his squad at Hotspur Way, where three strikers in Randal Kolo Muani, Dominic Solanke and Richarlison are all vying for minutes.

However, whether any of the trio will still be at Spurs next year is another question entirely, as Kolo Muani is only on loan from Paris Saint-Germain with no option to make the deal permanent.

Meanwhile, Richarlison will enter the last 12 months of his contract at the end of June, and Solanke could seek a move elsewhere if Tottenham suffer a catastrophic relegation to the Championship.

As a result, a new striker is supposedly already on De Zerbi's radar, and Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte claims that the Lilywhites have taken a liking to Al-Hilal's Leonardo.

Tottenham face possible 'bidding war' for £55m Marcos Leonardo

© Imago

While the 22-year-old was representing Portuguese giants Benfica, Arsenal allegedly came forward with an offer of £25.5m for his services, but the Gunners failed to secure a deal.

Instead, Leonardo was seduced by Saudi Arabian riches and joined Al-Hilal that same summer, and the Brazilian has struck an impressive 44 goals in 72 matches for the Saudi Pro League team.

Leonardo has a long-running contract with Al-Hilal until the summer of 2029, but the club reportedly do not consider him to be untouchable and would entertain offers of around £55m in the upcoming window.

Brazilian giants Flamengo and Sao Paulo have already tried and failed to bring Leonardo back to his homeland, while Tottenham have been keeping tabs on the attacker for 'months' and are ready to make their move.

However, clubs in Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1 are also interested in a deal for Leonardo, meaning that a 'bidding war' for the ex-Brazil youth international could soon emerge.

Does £55m Marcos Leonardo make sense for Tottenham?

© Imago / PsnewZ

While Leonardo has largely found the back of the net for fun in Saudi Arabia, his brief stint in Europe was mediocre, as he struck just eight goals in 24 appearances for Benfica.

The Brazilian is now two years older and wiser, but Tottenham may not be able to justify spending £55m on him, especially if they do find themselves playing Championship football next season.

As Spurs' position is still so precarious, it is nigh-on impossible for the hierarchy to make firm transfer plans, but any arrivals in the region of £50m+ can surely be written off if demotion does occur.