Five Championship stars who have earned Premier League moves this summer

By Ellis Stevens | 03 Apr 2026 17:43 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 17:44

The Championship has long been regarded as one of the most demanding and competitive leagues in European football, and it has continuously served as a proving ground for players hoping to prepare themselves for the top leagues.

Consequently, Premier League clubs have regularly looked to the Championship during transfer windows, with several players successfully making the step up.

In the modern era, the likes of Ollie Watkins, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze and Archie Gray have all demonstrated that standout performances in the second tier can translate into quality in the top division.

With the 2026 summer transfer window fast approaching, Premier League clubs are once again being linked to a host of Championship stars following impressive campaigns.

Here, Sports Mole looks at five Championship players who are ready for the Premier League step up this summer window.

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Hackney has long been linked with a move to the Premier League after a number of impressive performances for Middlesbrough in recent seasons, which have seen him establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the Championship.

Hackney boasts an impressive passing range and the ability to dictate play from a deeper position, while he is also comfortable carrying the ball forward and getting into goalscoring positions.

Middlesbrough will be hoping to earn promotion to the Premier League and keep their star midfielder, with Hackney previously admitting it is his dream to play in the top division for his boyhood club.

However, Middlesbrough's recent slump in form has seen them fall out of the automatic promotion places into the playoff spots, and if they ultimately fail to secure promotion, then Hackney will certainly be on several Premier League clubs' shortlists in the summer.

© Iconsport / Every Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy

Rushworth, after two mixed loan spells at Swansea City and Hull City in the Championship, has thrived for Coventry City since making the loan move to the Sky Blues in the summer.

The goalkeeper leads the way for clean sheets with 14 in 39 Championship appearances, while Rushworth has conceded just 40 goals in that time and has the highest post-shot expected goals prevented in the division at 6.8.

Rushworth's performances have helped Coventry City to the top of the Championship table, where they hold a commanding eight-point lead over second place, meaning their return to the Premier League looks inevitable.

Given the 24-year-old's outstanding form this term, Rushworth certainly looks capable of making the step up to the Premier League, and Coventry City are sure to be keen to bring him back, especially if they do earn promotion this term.

However, Rushworth's parent club, Brighton & Hove Albion, who he is yet to make a senior appearance for, are reportedly relaxed over the goalkeeper's future.

That is especially the case given the potential of Bart Verbruggen leaving the Amex in the summer, which could open the door for Rushworth to break into the Seagulls' first team next season.

Regardless of where Rushworth is playing his football in 2026-27, one thing is for certain, the goalkeeper has earned the right to be competing at the top level.

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Azaz has proven himself to be one of the standout players in the Championship in recent seasons, delivering impressive campaigns for Plymouth Argyle, Middlesbrough and, most recently, Southampton.

The attacking midfielder, who has also become a regular for Ireland in recent years, has scored nine and assisted five goals in 35 Championship games for the Saints this season, as well as one goal and one assist for Middlesbrough at the start of the term.

Azaz's consistent performances in the second division have reportedly caught the eye of several Premier League sides, including Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

As the midfielder approaches his peak years, currently 25 years old, a move to a top-flight club could certainly take place in the summer.

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Vipotnik, after scoring only seven goals in 42 Championship matches in 2024-25, has emerged as one of the league's best attacking players for Swansea City this season.

The striker currently leads the race for the Golden Boot with 17 goals in 38 appearances, and his prolific form throughout the campaign even sparked several links to Premier League clubs during the January transfer window.

Beyond his goalscoring ability, the striker's physicality could translate well into the Premier League, and at just 24 years old, there is still plenty of time to develop further.

As Vipotnik continues to impress in the Championship, more Premier League clubs are going to take notice of the forward, and a move for the striker may well materialise during the summer window.

© Imago / IMAGO / Zachary Locke

Thomas has starred for Stoke City since making the move from Huddersfield Town in the summer.

No player has contributed more than Thomas' 20 goal contributions - 10 goals, 10 assists - in the Championship this season, joint with Vipotnik and Oli McBurnie.

As a result of his eye-catching attacking displays, the winger has supposedly attracted the interest of several Premier League clubs.

Everton are most strongly linked with a move for the winger, and with the ongoing success of former Championship star Iliman Ndiaye at the Hill Dickinson, David Moyes' side may look to add another talent from the second division to their ranks.