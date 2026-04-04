Preview: Reading vs Lincoln City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 04 Apr 2026 14:08

Lincoln City could seal promotion to the Championship on Monday when they travel to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to face Reading.

The hosts currently sit sixth in the League One table and will be looking to cement their place in the playoffs, while the visitors are 10 points clear in first.

Match preview

Reading will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their historic 2006 Championship win on Sunday, which saw them pick up an EFL record points total of 106.

However, Leam Richardson's side will be focused on trying to upset an outstanding Lincoln side as the Royals aim to finish in the top six this season.

Reading are one point above seventh-placed Stevenage, who do have two games in hand on them, and they did suffer a setback on Friday as they drew 1-1 with Huddersfield Town.

Club captain Lewis Wing gave them the lead from the penalty spot, but Lasse Sorensen scored a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a point.

Richardson admitted after the game that he was "disappointed in the manner" of the result and said he is hopeful his side can mark the 20th anniversary celebrations on Monday with a fitting performance.

© Imago

Lincoln, meanwhile, will be solely focused on sealing a return to the second tier of English football for the first time since 1961.

The Imps are unbeaten in their last 23 league games and picked up a dramatic 1-0 win over Wimbledon on Friday.

Substitute Ryan One scored the winning goal in the 88th minute to leave Lincoln needing just one point from their last six games to earn promotion.

Manager Michael Skubala has admitted it "won't be easy" against a Reading side that have only lost one league game at home under Richardson, but remains confident his team will find a way to win.

Lincoln have also won their last three meetings with the Royals and boast the best away record in the division.

Reading League One form:

L D W L W D

Lincoln City League One form:

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Team News

© Imago

Despite drawing with Huddersfield on Friday, Reading are not expected to make many changes to their starting lineup.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan is set to continue deputising for the injured Jack Marriott up front, while Kamari Doyle and Daniel Kyerewaa are expected to start out wide.

Lincoln are also expected to name the same side that beat Wimbledon, with Rob Street leading the line ahead of Reeco Hackett, Jack Moylan and Ben House.

Captain Tendayi Darikwa will line up in defence with Tom Hamer, Sonny Bradley and Ryley Towler.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Nyambe, O'Connor, Williams, Dorsett; Wing, Fraser; Doyle, Savage, Kyerewaa; Ehibhatiomhan

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Bradley, Towler; McGrandles, Bayliss; Hackett, Moylan, House; Street

We say: Reading 1-2 Lincoln City

Despite Reading's strong recent record at home, it is difficult to see them ending Lincoln's remarkable 23-match unbeaten run.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.