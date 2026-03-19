Preview: Stevenage vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 19 Mar 2026 15:32

Stevenage will be looking to pick up an important win when they welcome Reading to the Lamex Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit eighth in the League One table and are just one point behind the visitors, who occupy the final playoff place.

Match preview

Stevenage are looking to get back to winning ways this weekend, having suffered a 1-0 defeat to fellow promotion contenders Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday.

Mathias Ross scored the only goal of the game for the Pilgrims as Stevenage dropped out of the top six, with manager Alex Revell branding it a "missed opportunity for us to get three points".

Revell will be hoping for an immediate response on Saturday and they do have one of the best defensive records in the division, with only Cardiff City conceding less goals.

However, Stevenage have only beaten Reading once in their last eight meetings across all competitions, including a 1-0 defeat earlier this season.

© Imago

Reading, meanwhile, moved into the top six for the first time this season with a win over Burton Albion on Tuesday.

Former Royal George Evans gave Burton an early lead, but Kamari Doyle netted an equaliser and substitute Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan scored a late winner to earn Reading all three points.

Manager Leam Richardson was delighted with his side's performance, revealing that they "tweaked a few things from last week" after losing to Mansfield Town and drawing with Plymouth in their previous two games.

Reading were only one place above the bottom four when Richardson took charge in October and he has done a remarkable job, picking up 12 wins, seven draws and five defeats in 24 league games.

Stevenage League One form:

L W W L W L

Reading League One form:

D W W L D W

Team News

© Imago

Stevenage are not expected to make any changes, with Jamie Reid and Matt Phillips set to continue up front with support from Dan Kemp.

Reid is Stevenage's top scorer this season with 13 goals in 35 games and he has netted four times in his last six league appearances.

Reading may have to make at least one change after Benn Ward was forced off with an injury against Burton, with Finley Burns likely to replace him.

Ehibhatiomhan could also replace Sean Patton up front after scoring the winner on Tuesday.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; Goode, Piergianni, Freestone; James-Wildin, Thompson, White, Roberts; Kemp; Phillips, Reid

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Yiadom, O'Connor, Williams, Burns; Wing, Savage; Doyle, Keane, Williams; Ehibhatiomhan

We say: Stevenage 1-1 Reading

With just one point separating these two sides in the league, we are expecting a very tight clash on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.