Preview: Stevenage vs Leyton Orient - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 08 Mar 2026 13:28

Stevenage play host to Leyton Orient on Tuesday evening searching for the win that would see them move into the playoff places.

At a time when the home side sit in eighth position in the League One table, the visitors to the Lamex Stadium have recently dropped into the relegation zone.

Match preview

There have been times in recent months where it appeared that Stevenage had wasted an unforeseen strong start to the campaign.

However, when some of the teams above them have been inconsistent, Alex Revell's side have delivered 15 points from eight matches.

The three defeats during that period have come away from the Lamex Stadium, yet a five-match losing streak on their travels was ended at the weekend as they earned a 1-0 triumph at Burton Albion.

As well as holding games in hand on the sixth and seventh-placed teams, Stevenage are also just two points behind Stockport County in fifth position.

Stevenage's home record has gone under the radar this season, with just one defeat being posted in 16 games.

Furthermore, Revell has witnessed his team only concede nine goals, while their current winning streak at the Lamex Stadium stands at four matches.

© Imago

At the same time, Leyton Orient have lost six of their last eight contests in League One to leave them in the bottom four.

Although their one victory during that period came against 23rd-placed Northampton Town, Richie Wellens' side are now deep in trouble.

While four points have been earned from their last three away games and they only lost 2-1 at Bradford City last time out, Leyton Orient hold the joint-worst defensive record in away League One fixtures in 2025-26 with 35 goals conceded in 17 matches.

Leyton Orient have also lost all but five of those particular fixtures.

Stevenage League One form:

L W W L W W

Leyton Orient League One form:

L D L W L L

Team News

© Imago

Barring any fitness issues, Revell could select the same Stevenage XI from the win at Burton.

Jordan Houghton may possibly add fresh legs in midfield, with Louis Thompson potentially dropping down to the substitutes' bench.

Depending whether veteran Matt Phillips is risked twice in the space of three days, Dan Kemp could return in the final third.

With Josh Koroma substituted against Bradford because of a risk of a second yellow card, the attacker should remain in the Leyton Orient side.

Tom James and Jack Simpson are both options to return to the back three, but the rest of the team may stay the same.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; James-Wildin, Goode, Piergianni; Pattenden, Houghton, White, Earley; D.Phillips; M.Phillips, Reid

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Dennis; James, Forrester, Simpson; Archibald, Levitt, Clare, Morris; Koroma, O'Neill; Ballard

We say: Stevenage 2-1 Leyton Orient

While Leyton Orient pushed Bradford last time out, they were unable to earn a share of the spoils. This game has got a similar feel to it, and although we think that Stevenage may show a few nerves, Revell's side could prevail by the odd goal in three.

