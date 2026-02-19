Preview: Wycombe Wanderers vs Stevenage - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 19 Feb 2026 16:48

Sitting in 10th place in the League One table, Wycombe Wanderers welcome Stevenage to Adams Park on Saturday afternoon as both sides look to close the gap between themselves and the top six.

The Chairboys were moments away from claiming their 12th league win of the campaign before Exeter City struck a 91st-minute equaliser, while Boro arrive on the back of consecutive victories after beating bottom-placed Port Vale last time out.

Match preview

After securing a top-six finish last season before losing in the playoff semi-finals, Wycombe endured a difficult start to the 2025-26 campaign which ultimately led to the departure of Mike Dodds, with Michael Duff appointed as his successor.

Since his appointment in September 2025, Duff has overseen 31 games in all competitions with 14 wins, 10 draws and seven defeats in that time to keep the Chairboys in the playoff conversation.

Wycombe could have been hoping to enter this weekend’s clash in a stronger position, but Jayden Wareham’s stoppage-time strike earned Exeter a point and denied Duff’s men the chance to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat at Reading with a valuable victory.

Those recent results have done little to improve their struggles on the road, with Wycombe winning just two of their 16 away league matches this season; an area Duff will know must improve if they are to sustain a playoff push.

With that said, the Chairboys cannot be too disheartened by the two recent results as they started the month with their biggest win of the season, a 4-0 win at home to Doncaster Rovers and they return home for the first time since that win this Saturday.

Should they win successive games at Adams Park this weekend, Wycombe Wanderers could enter next week just two points adrift of sixth, giving them a great chance to finish in the playoff places for a second season running.

© Imago / News Images

As for Stevenage, they have followed up a midtable finish last season impressively so far and enter this one four points ahead of their Saturday opponents and just one place and point outside the League One top six, with games in hand to come as well.

Successive 3-1 defeats to Barnsley and Northampton Town saw Alex Revell's side slip out of the playoff places and require a rapid response before they continued to slip out of the playoff picture.

An impressive 1-0 win over playoff rival Huddersfield and a 2-1 victory against bottom-placed Port Vale ensured Boro got back to winning ways at the right time, even though their latest win was marred by a major injury.

While scoring his first goal for the club, Bristol City loanee Harry Cornick appeared to collide with the post and badly injure his right ankle, forcing play to stop for nearly ten minutes and require a stretcher to take him off.

With Cornick’s strike securing all three points, Stevenage now have the chance to make it three consecutive league wins and could end the weekend inside the playoff places depending on other results.

However, they will need to improve their away form if they are to achieve that, with Revell’s side having lost each of their last five matches on the road and their most recent away win coming before Christmas.

Boro also have recent history on their side with this, winning 1-0 back in August when the sides previously met.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

L W D W L D

Stevenage League One form:

D W L L W W

Team News

© Imago

Wycombe appear to have no fresh injury concerns following their draw with Exeter, although Duff may consider changes to freshen up his side after back-to-back games without a win.

Luke Leahy only made an appearance off the bench last time out and is one player who could come in from the start this Saturday, Liam Henderson is a contender to make way for the Chairboys skipper.

Cauley Woodrow has struggled for consistent momentum throughout this campaign but has scored twice in his last five, expect him to lead the line one again as in-form Fred Onyedinma provides attacking support down the left-hand side.

Caolan Boyd-Munce's quad injury picked up at the start of the month will force him to miss out here.

As for Stevenage, the major injury from their last game will force Revell into changes ahead of this one.

With no time frame regarding Cornick's injury just yet, it is expected he will be out for some time and could even remain on the sidelines until the end of the season; Jamie Reid is the most likely candidate to come into the starting XI.

Cornick joins Tyreece Simpson on the sidelines, while Jasper Pattenden’s return to the bench last time out offers Revell additional depth heading into the weekend.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Casey, Hagelskjaer, Harvie; Morley; J. Quitirna, L.Harris, Leahy, Onyedinma, Woodrow

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; Goode, Piergianni, Freestone; James-Wildin, D. Phillips, Earley; Kemp; Reid, M. Phillips

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 2-2 Stevenage

Separated by a couple of positions and four points, this one is nicely set up. Although Stevenage travel here with five consecutive losses on the road, we expect that dismal run to somewhat be put to a stop on the weekend with the points being shared.

