Preview: Stevenage vs Stockport County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 26 Feb 2026 15:06 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 15:09

Stevenage and Stockport County will both be aiming to bounce back from defeats when they face off in Saturday’s League One clash at the Lamex Stadium.

The hosts head into the weekend in eighth spot, while the Hatters are six points better off in fifth place in the League One table.

Match preview

After mustering just one win in a concerning 11-game run, Stevenage looked to have turned a corner with back-to-back home victories earlier this month.

Carl Piergianni netted an 85th-minute winner in a 1-0 success against Huddersfield Town, before Alex Revell’s side came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Port Vale.

Unfortunately for Stevenage, they were unable to build upon those two victories in their recent trip to Adams Park, where Jamie Reid netted in a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Wycombe Wanderers.

The result represented a sixth consecutive loss on the road, leaving Stevenage four points adrift of the top six with 14 games left to play.

Looking to reduce that gap, the Boro will head into Saturday’s contest with the chance to complete a league double over Stevenage after running out 3-1 winners in December’s reverse fixture.

They can take confidence from the fact that they have won each of their previous four competitive home meetings with the Hatters, including a 2-1 win in their most recent encounter at the Lamex Stadium in December 2024.

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

After losing in the playoff semi-finals last term, Stockport County are in the hunt to secure another date with the playoffs, having won 16, drawn eight and lost nine of their 33 league matches this term.

Their campaign has lost some momentum with two defeats in three matches, including a narrow 1-0 loss against Bradford City at Valley Parade.

They bounced back with a 4-2 success over nine-man Wigan Athletic, only to be quickly stopped in their tracks by a heavy 3-0 away defeat to Burton Albion in midweek.

The Hatters will head back on their travels looking to avoid a third consecutive away defeat without troubling the scorers.

While they have experienced a couple of poor results on the road, Stockport still enter Saturday’s fixture with the joint-third best away record, having collected 25 points from their 16 away trips.

The Hatters will be desperate to strike first at the Lamex Stadium, given the fact they have not lost any of the nine away league games in which they have netted the opener (W6, D3).

Stevenage League One form:

W L L W W L

Stockport County League One form:

W W D L W L

Stockport County form (all competitions):

W D W L W L

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

The hosts are without Bristol City loanee Harry Cornick, who is set for an extended period on the sidelines after he picked up an injury in the 2-1 win over Port Vale earlier this month.

Saxon Earley will have to be assessed by the Stevenage medical team after being forced off with a knock in the defeat to Wycombe.

Jordan Roberts is waiting in the wings should Earley fail to prove his fitness, while there could also be a starting spot for attacking midfielder Dan Kemp.

As for the visitors, Everton loanee Tyler Onyango suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in the defeat to Bradford on February 17.

Dave Challinor will also be without the services of Callum Camps, Benony Breki Andresson, Louie Barry and Callum Connolly.

Arttu Hoskonen and Tayo Edun are believed to be on the verge of a return to action, but it remains to be seen whether they will be ready for Saturday's fixture.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; Goode, Sweeney, Freestone; Pattenden, Phillips, White, Roberts; Kemp; Phullips, Reid

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Hinchliffe; Dacres-Cogley, Hills, Pye; Diamond, Bate, Norwood, Osborn; Sidibeh, Stokes, Wootton

We say: Stevenage 2-1 Stockport County

Stevenage may be below Stockport in the table, but they have won each of their last three home matches while the Hatters have lost their previous two away games.

With that in mind, we think Stevenage will make full use of home advantage to claim a narrow victory on Saturday.

