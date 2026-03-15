Preview: Plymouth Argyle vs Stevenage - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 15 Mar 2026 20:06

Playoff hopefuls Plymouth Argyle play host to Stevenage in a huge League One clash on Tuesday night.

The Pilgrims will be aiming to make it four matches unbeaten after coming from behind to earn a point at Reading, while Boro returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon to maintain their place in the top six.

Match preview

Following their relegation from the Championship last season, Tom Cleverley's main aim since taking the reins at Home Park has been to gain promotion from the third tier at the first time of asking.

With nine matches remaining, the Pilgrims sit four places and three points outside the playoff positions and will be hoping their recent run of form can push them into the top six before the end of the campaign.

A huge 5-2 win over then league leaders Cardiff City was followed up with impressive wins over Doncaster Rovers and Wigan Athletic, before coming from behind on two occasions to earn a point at Reading.

Goals from Alex Mitchell and Caleb Watts ensured that the Pilgrims have lost just once in the past seven matches and remain very much in the promotion picture.

A key reason for their recent success has been how well they have done on the road, earning 29 points from 19 away games which is bettered by just two sides in the division.

© Imago

Stevenage, meanwhile, travel to Devon looking to claim a fifth victory from their last six matches, a result that could take them to 60 points and potentially open up a four-point gap between themselves and seventh place.

Alex Revell's Boro were subject to a Dominic Ballard brace during the week and ultimately lost 2-1 to Leyton Orient, they entered the weekend keen to respond at the earliest opportunity.

Jamie Reid's penalty after just 10 minutes was enough to earn Stevenage a 16th League One win of the season and ensure they returned to the playoff positions, during a weekend when none of their main rivals were able to match their three points.

However, as we enter the business end of the season their away form remains a concern and could potentially stop them from ending the season in the top six.

Their victory over Burton Albion earlier this month ended a run of four straight away defeats in the league, and Revell will be hoping his side can build on that result during their final five matches on the road.

The pair met on New Year's Day when they played out a 1-1 draw at the Lamex Stadium.

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

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Plymouth Argyle form (all comps):

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Stevenage League One form:

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Team News

© Imago / News Images

Despite coming away from Saturday's clash with no additional injuries, Plymouth still have a high number of players who remain unavailable.

Conor Hazard, Brendan Galloway, Ayman Benarous, Wes Harding, Matty Sorinola, Bradley Ibrahim, Julio Pleguezuelo, Joe Ralls, Tegan Finn and top scorer Lorent Tolaj all remain in the treatment room.

Watts is expected to retain his place in attack after scoring last time out and should operate just behind Aribim Pepple, who will once again lead the line as the lone striker.

Revell will have the luxury of naming the same XI once again after sustaining no further injuries to his squad in their weekend win.

Reid's fourth goal in five matches makes him one of the most in-form players in the league and should expect to lead the line once again on Tuesday night.

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Ashby-Hammond; Edwards, Ross, Mitchell, MacKenzie; Curtis, Boateng, Kane, Dale; Watts; Pepple

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; Goode, Piergianni, Freestone; James-Wildin, Houghton, White, Patterson; Kemp; Phillips, Reid

We say: Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Stevenage

A side good at home lock horns with a team who find it tough away from home this Tuesday night.

With both sides firmly in the promotion picture, this has the potential to be an open contest, and we expect the away side to come away with three huge points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.