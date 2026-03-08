Preview: Wigan Athletic vs Plymouth Argyle - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 08 Mar 2026 17:02

Looking to build on their improved run of form, Wigan Athletic play host to Plymouth Argyle in a Tuesday night League One clash.

The Latics were held to a 1-1 draw away to Blackpool at the weekend, while the Pilgrims returned to winning ways with a 2-1 home victory over Doncaster Rovers.

Match preview

At the start of February, Wigan Athletic parted ways with Ryan Lowe and turned to a familiar face in Gary Caldwell, who returned to the club where he previously played and managed, having last been in charge in 2016.

Since his return, the former Exeter City boss has overseen four matches, recording two wins, one draw and one defeat, results that have helped lift the Greater Manchester side out of the relegation zone and move them closer to League One safety.

However, Caldwell will know there is still a long way to go in order to confirm their third-tier status for next season.

Wigan head into their 35th league fixture sitting 19th in the table, just three points above the drop zone, and they would have hoped to widen that cushion further when facing fellow strugglers Blackpool last time out.

Wigan fell behind after just four minutes but found a leveller through Owen Moxon just before the break, continuing their trend of scoring in every game under their new boss.

© Imago

Plymouth Argyle, meanwhile, arrive in the North West having ended a brief two-game losing run with an important victory that kept their playoff ambitions alive.

An audacious free-kick from Herbie Kane helped the Pilgrims to three points after Tom Cleverley's side were able to cancel out Elliot Lee's opener through a Bim Pepple goal just before half-time.

The League One victory was their 15th of the season and, along with four draws and 16 defeats, leave them in 10th place on 49 points, but still six adrift of the playoff places.

With 10 games to go after Tuesday night's match they will know they need to keep up their good run of form if they are to make a late surge towards the top six.

However, their recent form will give them hope and confidence.

Plymouth have won four of their last five league matches and scored 14 goals across that period, including an eye-catching five-goal haul against the then league leaders.

The pair meet for the second time this season, with the two playing out a 1-1 draw at Home Park in October.

Wigan Athletic League One form:

L L W L W D

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

L L W L W D

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

L W W W L W

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

W W W L L W

Team News

© Imago

Wigan Athletic suffered a couple of injury setbacks at the weekend, with Raphael Borges and Llyton Chapman both forced off and expected to miss Tuesday’s encounter.

Luke Robinson and Joseph Hungbo could be the pair to come in for those two injured players.

Borges and Chapman will join Jack Hunt, Ryan Trevitt and Baba Adeeko in the treatment room, while James Carragher is closing in on a return and could feature for the first time since Caldwell's arrival.

Following a goal off the bench last time out, expect Kane to be rewarded with a start in midfield on Tuesday night.

Cleverley will remain without Conor Hazard, Brendan Wiredu, Bradley Ibrahim and Lorent Tolaj, who make up a long list of absentees for the Pilgrims.

Knocks picked up against Rotherham by Julio Pleguezuelo and Tegan Finn forced them to miss the weekend encounter, however they could return to the matchday squad for this one.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Aimson, Kerr, Robinson; Murray, Weir, Moxon, Hungbo; Wright; Taylor, Saydee

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Ashby-Hammond; Harding, Ross, Mitchell, MacKenzie; Curtis, Edwards, Kane, Sorinola; Pepple, Watts

We say: Wigan Athletic 1-1 Plymouth Argyle

Although the two sides have contrasting ambitions heading into the final stretch of the season, they appear more evenly matched than the table might initially suggest.

With that in mind, we expect a closely fought game with the points being shared on the night.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.