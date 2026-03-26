Preview: Reading vs Wigan Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 26 Mar 2026 15:33

Reading will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Wigan Athletic to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit eighth in the League One table and are just two points off the playoffs, while the visitors are 19th and only three points above the relegation zone.

Match preview

Reading dropped out of the playoffs last weekend as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to fellow promotion contenders Stevenage.

Dan Kemp scored a late winner for Stevenage and Royals boss Leam Richardson was left "disappointed" with his side's performance, admitting they "struggled" in the second half.

The loss to Stevenage ended a "testing" run of five matches in just 15 days and Richardson will be hoping the fact they did not have another game on Tuesday for the first time in two weeks will boost their chances this weekend.

Reading do have a strong record against Wigan, having suffered just one defeat in their last seven meetings, and they are also unbeaten in their last nine matches at home.

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Wigan are unbeaten in their last three games under new boss Gary Caldwell, having picked up important wins over high-flying Bradford City and fellow strugglers Exeter City as well as a draw with Barnsley.

Caldwell hailed Wigan's "togetherness, desire and hunger" after last weekend's win over Exeter, but admitted there is "still a long way to go" to secure their survival.

On-loan forward Joe Taylor has impressed under Caldwell, netting six goals in seven appearances, and he will be looking to continue his good form against Reading.

However, no other team has picked up fewer victories away from home than Wigan this season, who have only managed two wins on the road in 19 matches.

Reading League One form:

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Wigan Athletic League One form:

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Team News

© Imago

Reading will have to make at least two changes after defender Jeriel Dorsett and winger Randell Williams both picked up injuries against Stevenage.

Finley Burns and Paddy Lane could come into the side as a result, while Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan is expected to continue deputising for injured top scorer Jack Marriott.

Wigan are unlikely to make many changes after their impressive win over Exeter, but Caylan Vickers could drop to the bench for Callum Wright.

Wright missed the Exeter game through suspension after he was sent off against Barnsley, but could return to the starting lineup on Saturday.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Nyambe, O'Connor, Williams, Burns; Wing, Savage; Doyle, Keane, Lane; Ehibhatiomhan

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Aimson, Kerr, Chapman; Rodrigues, Moxon, Weir, Murray; Bettoni, Wright; Taylor

We say: Reading 1-1 Wigan Athletic

Wigan are a much-improved side under their new manager, but they have a poor record against Reading and are without a win in their last seven away games.

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