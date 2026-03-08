Preview: Mansfield Town vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 08 Mar 2026 13:16 , Last updated: 08 Mar 2026 13:16

Mansfield Town will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome an in-form Reading side to the One Call Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit 16th in the League One table and are just five points above the relegation zone, while the visitors are seventh and only one point off the playoffs.

Match preview

Mansfield are without a win in their last nine league games and drew 0-0 with second-bottom side Rotherham United last Tuesday.

That was followed by an FA Cup fifth round clash with Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday, with Mansfield producing a spirited performance as they lost 2-1.

Manager Nigel Clough was delighted with his side's display, branding it "absolutely incredible" after the game, and he will be hoping they can back it up on Tuesday.

However, Mansfield have one of the worst home records in the division, with only Port Vale, Doncaster Rovers and Northampton Town picking up less points than them.

It is also worth noting that they have not beaten Reading since 1979 when they won 4-2 after extra-time in the second leg of a League Cup tie.

Reading, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last six league games and picked up an important 3-2 victory over fellow promotion chasers Luton Town on Saturday.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan scored a hat-trick, which comes as a major for the Royals as their top scorer Jack Marriott is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Manager Leam Richardson has transformed Reading into genuine promotion contenders since taking charge back in October when they were just one place above the relegation zone.

Reading missed out on a spot in the playoffs by just one point last season and will be keen to go one better this season.

If the Royals can beat Mansfield on Tuesday then they will move into the top six for the first time this season as Huddersfield Town are not in action.

Mansfield Town League One form:

D L L L D D

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

W L L D D L

Reading League One form:

W W D D W W

Team News

Mansfield are set to be without the likes of Ryan Sweeney, Baily Cargill and Luke Bolton due to injury and are not expected to make many changes from the side that faced Arsenal.

Will Evans could come into the starting lineup after scoring off the bench against the Gunners, with Tyler Roberts likely to make way.

Reading are also expected to make just one change, with Matt Ritchie in line to start after coming off the bench to assist two of Ehibhatiomham's goals against Luton.

Kamari Doyle could drop to the bench as a result, with club captain Lewis Wing set to continue his midfield partnership with Liam Fraser.

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Knoyle, Oshilaja, Blake-Tracy; Akins, Russell, Reed, Abbott, McLaughlin; Oates, Evans

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Yiadom, O'Connor, D. Williams, Ward; Wing, Fraser; Ritchie, Savage, Williams; Ehibhatiomhan

We say: Mansfield Town 0-2 Reading

Reading are enjoying an impressive run of form and we are backing them pick up another important three points on Tuesday.

