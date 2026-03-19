Preview: Mansfield Town vs Northampton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 19 Mar 2026 15:37

Mansfield Town will be looking to pick up an important win when they welcome Northampton Town to the One Call Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 15th in the League One table and are five points above the relegation zone, while the visitors are 23rd and seven points from safety.

Match preview

Mansfield are unbeaten in their last five league games and picked up a crucial point on Tuesday as they drew 1-1 with promotion contenders Bradford City.

In what was manager Nigel Clough's 300th game in charge of the club, the Stags took the lead through Victor Adeboyejo before a Tyreik Wright screamer rescued a point for Bradford.

Clough was delighted with his side's performance, claiming their "spirit and heart is what has got us the point" after a busy run of six games in 18 days.

Mansfield do have one of the best defensive records in the division, with only Stevenage, Bolton Wanderers and Lincoln City conceding less goals, and they have won three of their last four meetings with Northampton.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Northampton sacked manager Kevin Nolan earlier this month after a run of six league games without a win and they are in real danger of going down.

Under interim boss Colin Calderwood, the Cobblers have suffered defeats to Burton Albion and Stockport County and they sit second-bottom in League One.

Northampton have one of the worst away records in the division, with only Blackpool and Rotherham picking up less points on the road, and they have not won an away league game since November.

Only rock-bottom Port Vale have scored less goals than Northampton and they have only netted three times in their last eight league games.

Mansfield Town League One form:

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Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

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Northampton Town League One form:

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Northampton Town form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

Mansfield will have to make at least one change after Jordan Bowery picked up a knock against Bradford, with Stephen McLaughlin in line to replace him.

Louis Reed and Frazer Blake-Tracy are doubts for Saturday after missing the Bradford game with hamstring injuries, while Tyler Roberts and Luke Bolton will be absent with calf issues.

Northampton, meanwhile, are set to be without the likes of Elliott List, Liam Shaw, Nesta Guinness-Walker and Dean Campbell through injury.

Cameron McGeehan is expected to continue in midfield after scoring against Stockport, with Tyrese Fornah set to partner him.

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Knoyle, Oshilaja, Sweeney; Moriah-Welsh, Lewis, Hendry, Russell, McLaughlin; Adeboyejo, Gardner

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Burge; Burroughs, Moore, Guthrie, McCarthy; McGeehan, Fornah; Hoskins, McAdam, Perkins; Eaves

We say: Mansfield Town 1-0 Northampton Town

Northampton have been in really poor form and we are expecting their struggles to continue against Mansfield.

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