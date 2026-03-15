Preview: Bradford City vs Mansfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

Bradford City will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Mansfield Town to the University of Bradford Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit fourth in the League One table and are 11 points off the automatic promotion places, while the visitors are 15th and seven points above the relegation zone.

Match preview

Bradford will be looking to put more distance between themselves and seventh place as they look to book a spot in the playoffs.

The Bantams are eyeing back-to-back promotions and could secure a return to the Championship for the first time since 2004 this season.

Under Graham Alexander, Bradford have picked up 19 wins, seven draws and 11 defeats this season but they did suffer a slip-up on Saturday as they were beaten at relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic.

Goals from Caylan Vickers and Joe Taylor earned the Latics all three points and Alexander was not happy with his side's performance.

Alexander branded the first goal "disappointing" and described the second as "really poor", with Taylor capitalising on an error from Jenson Metcalfe.

However, Bradford do have the second-best record at home this season behind league leaders Lincoln City, having only suffered two defeats.

© Sports Mole / Focus Images

Mansfield, meanwhile, will be looking to increase the gap between them and the bottom four and they are unbeaten in their last four league games.

After giving Premier League leaders Arsenal a major scare in the FA Cup, Mansfield beat promotion contenders Reading 1-0 last Tuesday before coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Barnsley on Saturday.

David McGoldrick and Scott Banks put Barnsley 2-0 up, but Lucas Akins scored a penalty and Stephen McLaughlin netted a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a point for the Stags.

Manager Nigel Clough was delighted with his side's comeback and will be hoping to cause a real upset against Bradford.

It is also worth noting that Mansfield have only lost to Bradford once in their last six league meetings, including a 3-0 victory in January when Rhys Oates bagged a brace and Akins also found the back of the net.

Bradford City League One form:

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Mansfield Town League One form:

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Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / NurPhoto

Bradford will once again be without defender Aden Baldwin as he sees out his three-game suspension for getting sent off against Leyton Orient earlier this month.

As a result, Matt Pennington, Curtis Tilt and Ibou Touray are set to continue in defence, while Stephen Humphrys could come into the starting lineup for Ethan Wheatley.

Mansfield could bring midfielder Jon Russell back into the side for Aaron Lewis after he was unable to feature against his parent club on Saturday.

Rhys Oates and Victor Adeboyejo are expected to lead the line once again, while Kyle Knoyle, Deji Oshilaja and Frazer Blake-Tracy could continue in defence.

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Pennington, Tilt, Touray; Nuefville, Metcalfe, Power, Wright; Sarcevic, Pointon; Humphrys

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Knoyle, Oshilaja, Blake-Tracy; Akins, Reed, Abbott, Russell, McLaughlin; Adeboyejo, Oates

We say: Bradford City 2-1 Mansfield Town

Bradford have an excellent record at home this season and we are backing them to pick up an important win over Mansfield.

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