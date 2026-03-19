Preview: Burton Albion vs Bradford City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 19 Mar 2026 20:41 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 20:58

After taking a point from their last two games, Bradford City will look to return to winning ways when they take on Burton Albion in Saturday’s League One encounter.

The Bantams occupy fourth spot in the League One table, while the relegation-threatened Brewers are down in 18th position.

Match preview

Burton are sitting two points above the bottom three after winning 11, drawing 10 and losing 17 of their 38 league games this season.

The Brewers have lost three of their previous five outings (W1, D1), including a 2-1 defeat in Tuesday’s home meeting with Reading.

George Evans opened the scoring in the midweek contest, but goals from Kamari Doyle and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan left Burton with nothing to show for their efforts.

After suffering their ninth home league loss of the season, Burton head into the weekend with the division’s third-worst home record, having mustered just 24 points from their 19 outings at the Pirelli Stadium.

That disappointing record may dampen hopes of completing a league double over Bradford after picking up a 2-1 victory in November’s trip to Valley Parade.

That said, Burton have won two of their previous three matches against the Bantams at the Pirelli Stadium (D1), including a 4-0 triumph in the EFL Trophy in their most recent home encounter in October 2022.

© Iconsport / ActionPlus

After winning promotion from League Two last term, Bradford are now dreaming of playing Championship football for the first time in 22 years, with Graham Alexander's side in a strong position to secure a playoff finish.

Having collected 65 points from 38 matches, the Bantams boast an eight-point cushion over the teams lurking just outside the playoffs with eight games left to play.

While they may possess a healthy buffer in the race for the playoffs, Bradford will be keen to return to winning ways after taking just a point from their last two games.

The Yorkshire side slumped to a 2-0 defeat away to Wigan Athletic, before Tyreik Wright rescued a 1-1 draw in Tuesday's home clash with Mansfield Town.

Wright's 72nd-minute leveller made it six consecutive matches without defeat, the sort of form they have struggled to produce on the road, having lost six of their last seven away matches.

If they are to claim their sixth away league win of the season this weekend, the Bantams will need to beat Burton at the Pirelli Stadium for the first time since winning 3-1 in the League Two playoffs in May 2013.

Burton Albion League One form:

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Bradford City League One form:

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Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Charlie Webster and Finn Delap are making progress in their respective injury recoveries, although it remains to be seen whether the Burton duo will be ready for Saturday’s fixture.

Wrexham loanee Andy Cannon is pushing for a recall after coming off the bench to play over 25 minutes against Reading.

Jake Beesley and Tyrese Schade will continue to operate as the front-two pairing, having netted 13 and eight league goals respectively this season.

As for the visitors, they remain without striker Kayden Jackson, who is working to return from a knee injury just after the Easter period.

Defender Aden Baldwin has completed a three-match ban and is set to feature in the back three along with Matthew Pennington and Curtis Tilt.

Forward Will Swan is pushing to get the nod over Manchester United loanee Ethan Wheatley after appearing as a half-time substitute in the draw with Mansfield.

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Godwin-Malife, Moon, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Chauke, Evans, Sibbick; Cannon; Beesley, Schade

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Pennington, Baldwin, Tilt; Neufville, Power, Metcalfe, Wright; Sarcevic, Pointon; Swan

We say: Burton Albion 1-1 Bradford City

Bradford may be 22 points better off than Burton, but they have found life difficult in recent trips away from Valley Parade, and with that in mind, we think they will have to settle for a share of the spoils in Saturday's fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.