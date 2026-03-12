Preview: Northampton Town vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 12 Mar 2026 14:04

Northampton Town and Burton Albion meet on Saturday afternoon with just five points separating the teams in the League One table.

However, at a time when Northampton are in 23rd place and without a permanent manager, Burton are 17th and on the cusp of moving clear of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Despite a run to the EFL Trophy semi-finals before defeat to Luton Town earlier this month, Northampton have decided to part ways with manager Kevin Nolan.

Between February 3 and February 14, the Cobblers embarked on a four-match unbeaten run in all competitions, but they have accumulated just two points from their last six League One fixtures.

Now sitting three points adrift of safety, Northampton have placed Nolan's assistant Colin Calderwood in interim charge until they decide whether to bring in an outside candidate.

Much may depend on whether Calderwood can find a solution for Northampton's lack of goals, with just three being netted across the most recent seven games in all competitions.

Despite having the second-worst home record in the division, Northampton have still won six of 18 games at Sixfields, as well as conceding just the 19 goals.

While Burton are as high as 17th spot, Gary Bowyer knows that there is plenty of work ahead of keep the Brewers in the third tier.

As well as sitting just two points above 21st-placed Blackpool, Burton have gone three matches without success in League One.

Although positives can be taken from a 1-1 draw at Exeter City, defeats have come against Wycombe Wanderers and Stevenage respectively.

Burton have not prevailed on away territory in the league since they recorded a 2-1 win at Bradford City on November 8.

Nevertheless, seven draws across 18 such matches leaves the Staffordshire outfit with the 18th-best away record in the division, just two points shy of the 11th-best return.

Northampton Town League One form:

D L L L D L

Northampton Town form (all competitions):

L L L D L L

Burton Albion League One form:

W D W L D L

Team News

Calderwood has decisions to make over whether to change formation as well as personnel.

Jack Burroughs and Nesta Guinness-Walker both came through 45 minutes each against AFC Wimbledon last weekend, suggesting that they should be close to full fitness here.

Long-term absentee Kyle Edwards accumulated some minutes for the second-string in midweek and may feature in the squad.

Despite his early withdrawal versus AFC Wimbledon, Tyrese Fornah is available for the home side.

Dylan Williams may return to the Burton squad after a recent return to training, but Charlie Webster has recently suffered a setback in his recovery from an ankle injury.

Andy Cannon has got consecutive starts under his belt after a long-term layoff and should remain in the number 10 role.

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Burge; Burroughs, Moore, Forbes, Perkins; Evans, Taylor, Campbell, Fornah; McGeehan; Eaves

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Godwin-Malife, Vancooten, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Chauke, Evans, Sibbick; Cannon; Beesley, Shade

We say: Northampton Town 1-1 Burton Albion

With these two teams having both only earned one point from their last three games, there may not be a lot of quality on show at Sixfields. As such, a low-scoring game could play out, with Northampton potentially doing enough to earn a share of the spoils.

