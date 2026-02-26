Preview: Northampton Town vs Peterborough United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 26 Feb 2026 11:57 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 12:06

Northampton Town will be looking to end their three-match losing streak in League One when they host Peterborough United at the Sixfields Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Cobblers’ struggles deepened in midweek as they suffered a damaging defeat to bottom-of-the-table Port Vale, while the Posh fought back from two goals down to earn a point in a dramatic six-goal thriller against Exeter City.

Match preview

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Kevin Nolan and his Northampton side would have hoped for a more stable campaign this time around, but they once again find themselves embroiled in a battle for survival.

After their 34 league outings, the Cobblers sit in the relegation zone with nine wins, seven draws and 18 losses, giving them just 34 points and leaving them two points adrift of safety.

Tuesday’s clash with 24th-placed Port Vale presented a golden opportunity to secure a first victory in four matches, yet Northampton Town fell short against former boss Jon Brady, keeping a fellow struggler’s survival hopes alive while further denting their own.

It was perhaps no surprise that two of the lowest scorers in the division produced a contest short on attacking quality, and Nolan will know his side must begin finding the back of the net more consistently if they are to climb clear of danger.

Northampton Town play at home for the third straight game and will be hoping to end their losing run, should they earn their 10th league win of the season, then the Cobblers could end the weekend out of the relegation zone but will know sides around them have multiple games in hand.

© Imago

Peterborough United, meanwhile, have enjoyed a great upturn in form since Luke Williams replaced Darren Ferguson as manager back in October.

Overseeing 25 games in all competitions, the former Notts County and Swansea boss boasts an impressive win rate of 52% and has guided the Posh away from the foot of the table, raising outside hopes of a late playoff push.

However, their recent run of form has been inconsistent and Peterborough enter the weekend clash without a win in three matches.

After being subject to an eight-minute hat-trick from Jayden Wareham last time out, they had to recover from 3-1 down to salvage a point, leaving them seven points adrift of the top six with 12 league fixtures remaining.

Regardless of their current inconsistency, the progress made under Williams is more than notable.

Having taken over with the club rooted to the bottom of the table and facing a genuine relegation threat, their climb up the standings underlines the positive trajectory of recent months.

The pair met back in December when a 2-1 win for Peterborough United moved them out of the relegation zone and sparked a rise up the table.

Northampton Town League One form:

D W D L L L

Northampton Town form (all competitions):

W W D L L L

Peterborough United League One form:

L W W L L D

Team News

© Imago

Injuries sustained during the week will force Northampton Town into changes on Saturday and with some of his substitutions booed in that loss, there will be pressure on Nolan to get it right.

Sam Hoskins was forced off late on and is expected to miss out, with Michael Jacobs a likely replacement for the vice-captain.

Jack Vale remains suspended as he serves the final match of a three-game ban following his red card in the 4-0 defeat to Lincoln City.

Captain Jon Guthrie has not featured since January and is likely to remain on the sidelines once again, although a return is thought to be close.

As for the Posh, they came away from their latest clash with no further injuries, but will still have a lengthy list of players out.

Matthew Garbett, Ben Woods, Jacob Mendy, Sam Hughes, Rio Adebisi, Tom Lees and Harley Mills will all remain unavailable to Williams.

After a brace last time out, Harry Leonard will lead the line and look to add to his 12 League One goals.

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Fitzsimons; Burroughs, Dyche, Moore, Guinness-Walker; Jacobs, Taylor, Campbell; McGeehan, Eaves, Fornah

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Dornelly, Kioso, Okagbue, Johnston; Collins; Frith, Sykut, Morgan, Lisbie; Leonard

We say: Northampton Town 0-2 Peterborough United

Northampton are in urgent need of a victory to reignite their survival bid, but confidence appears fragile and goals have been hard to come by.

Peterborough United are much better placed than they were in the reverse fixture and we expect them to show why and breeze to victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.