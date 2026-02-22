Preview: Northampton Town vs Port Vale - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 22 Feb 2026 12:27

Locked in a crucial battle at the foot of League One, Northampton Town host fellow strugglers Port Vale at the Sixfields Stadium on Tuesday night knowing that three points could prove pivotal in the fight for survival.

The Cobblers head into the contest searching for their first league win in three matches as they look to climb out of the relegation zone, while the visitors arrive without a victory in four and facing an increasingly uphill task to preserve their third-tier status.

Match preview

Kevin Nolan's Northampton Town team head into Tuesday aiming to return to winning ways and move out of the dreaded drop zone, with a failure to turn their form around soon potentially being fatal at this point.

Their latest setback came on Saturday, when they slipped to a painful 2-1 defeat against fellow relegation rivals Leyton Orient, a result that allowed their opponents to leapfrog them in the table and left the Cobblers two points adrift of safety.

With 17 defeats from their 33 league fixtures so far, alongside nine wins and seven draws, Northampton’s tally of 34 points leaves them with little margin for error if they are to avoid the drop before the campaign reaches its conclusion.

A major reason for their struggles has been their attacking output, with their 30 goals scored the second-worst record in the division and a key reason why they have failed to pick up points on a regular basis.

Nevertheless, Tuesday’s clash presents a golden opportunity to reignite their bid for survival, with victory over bottom-placed Port Vale potentially enough to lift them out of the relegation places ahead of the weekend fixtures.

As for Port Vale, they secured a dramatic point at home to Reading at the weekend as Martin Sherif scored with the last kick of the game to give Jon Brady's side an unlikely point.

Despite the late heroics, the performance itself offered little encouragement, with Vale largely second-best and fortunate to avoid what would have been their 25th league defeat of a difficult campaign.

Setting aside the success of the late point, Port Vale are still in need of a miraculous end to the season if they want to be a League One team next season.

The Valiants remain in deep trouble at the foot of the table, sitting 13 points from safety after 30 matches, although they do have several games in hand on the teams above them as they attempt to build a remarkable escape in order to beat the drop.

Their recent form provides little hope, although since the turn of the year Port Vale have started to find the back of the net on a more regular basis.

Since the New Year, Vale have scored 11 League One goals with the basement boys even hitting five in one match, in the five months previous Port Vale had scored just 13.

The reverse fixture between the sides ended goalless back in October, and with so much at stake once again, another tight encounter could be on the cards.

Northampton Town League One form:

L D W D L L

Northampton Town form (all competitions):

D W W D L L

Port Vale League One form:

L W L D L D

Port Vale form (all competitions):

W L D L L D

Team News

Northampton Town appear to have come away from the weekend defeat with no further injuries, however, Nolan may look to make changes in a bid to turn their form around.

Jack Vale was shown a straight red card in the 4-0 loss to Lincoln City a couple of games ago and will still be serving his suspension for a red card on Tuesday night.

Tom Eaves came in for Vale on Saturday and is expected to do so again as he looks to add to his seven league goals for the season.

Port Vale also came away from the weekend with no added injury concerns, however a number of first-team players do remain out.

Ben Garrity, George Byers and Ryan Croasdale will remain unavailable, leaving Brady with limited options in midfield.

Sherif's stoppage-time goal should mean the Everton loanee is rewarded with a start; he could partner Jayden Stockley up top.

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Fitzsimons; Dyche, Moore, Perkins; Hoskins, Taylor, Campbell, Guinness-Walker; McGeehan, Eaves, Fornah

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Gauci; John, Humphreys, Hall, Campbell; Ojo; Hall, Shipley, Archer; Stockley, Sherif

We say: Northampton Town 2-1 Port Vale

In a huge game at the bottom of the table, both sides come into this one desperate for three points that could give them a big boost and help turn their season around. With that said, we expect the hosts to just about have enough to edge a tight, cagey, low-scoring affair.

