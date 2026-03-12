Preview: Inter Milan vs Atalanta BC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 12 Mar 2026 15:58 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 16:05

Both suffered significant defeats in their most recent outing, but Inter Milan and local rivals Atalanta BC must start a fresh page when they meet in Serie A on Saturday.

While Inter's stroll towards the Scudetto was disrupted by losing the Milan derby, La Dea lost heavily in the Champions League.

Match preview

This season's second Derby della Madonnina came around with both sides vying for the Italian title, but AC Milan were trailing Inter by 10 points and had no other option than victory.

Once again, the Rossoneri did get the better of their Nerazzurri rivals, as Cristian Chivu and co were left to contemplate another derby defeat at San Siro.

Having previously gone unbeaten in the league since late November - when they also lost 1-0 to Milan - their streak is now over, and Chivu must be concerned about his team's faltering form.

Inter have lost three of their last six games in all competitions, which is as many defeats as across the previous 20.

Nonetheless, recording far fewer draws than Milan means they are still strong favourites to claim the Scudetto, while they are just one step away from the Coppa Italia final.

Perhaps offering the perfect chance to recover, Chivu's side can now aim to extend a long streak of supremacy against Atalanta, who also endured a dismal defeat last time out.

Inter's last loss to their Lombardy rivals dates back to 2018, and they have won all of the last seven league meetings.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Specifically at San Siro, Atalanta have not won a Serie A clash with Inter for close to 12 years; since then, they have lost eight of 11 games while conceding an average of 2.5 goals.

The Bergamo club will take a short trip to Italy's second city after hosting another continental heavyweight on Tuesday, when their Champions League dreams were brutally shattered by Bayern Munich.

Three goals down before the break, Atalanta lost 6-1 at home to the Bundesliga leaders, surely rendering next week's return leg something of an irrelevance - even though they overturned a two-goal deficit to Borussia Dortmund in the playoffs.

Raffaele Palladino's men have also claimed just one point from their last two league matches and drew 2-2 with Lazio in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final, so a pattern seems to be emerging.

A first domestic defeat of 2026 - against 10-man Sassuolo - had already dented slim hopes of a top-four finish, before they slipped up again last weekend.

At home to mid-table Udinese, La Dea conceded goals either side of half time, before fighting back to snatch a late draw.

Since Palladino's arrival in November, the Bergamaschi rank inside Serie A's top four for points gained and goals conceded, but they must re-find such form to secure more European football.

Inter Milan Serie A form:

W W W W W L

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

L W L W D L

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

D W W W L D

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

W W L D D L

Team News

© Imago / Insidefoto

Inter's injury list is still headlined by inspirational captain Lautaro Martinez, who leads the way in Serie A's Capocannoniere rankings this season.

The Nerazzurri have won 77% of games this term when 'El Toro' has played; without him, their win rate drops by 37% and they average 1.4 goals fewer.

After missing out on a derby clash with his old club, Hakan Calhanoglu could be ready to return, but ex-Atalanta defender Alessandro Bastoni is a minor doubt.

With Martinez ruled out, Chivu will choose two from Francesco Pio Esposito, Marcus Thuram and Ange-Yoan Bonny to spearhead his front line.

Meanwhile, Nikola Krstovic and Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca must fight for the right to lead La Dea's attack, after they were surprisingly paired against Bayern.

The latter bagged a brace against Udinese last week, but he has failed to score in any of his last seven Serie A away matches.

Following several false starts, Palladino hopes to welcome Ederson back from a muscular injury, but Atalanta could still be missing two key players: Giacomo Raspadori and Charles De Ketelaere have only just resumed training.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Henrique, Barella, Zielinski, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Esposito

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Ahanor; Zappacosta, De Roon, Pasalic, Bernasconi; Samardzic, Zalewski; Scamacca

We say: Inter Milan 2-0 Atalanta BC

Recent history suggests Inter should cruise to victory against their fellow Nerazzurri from nearby Bergamo.

Following seven straight wins in the Serie A head-to-head, the hosts will inflict more damage on an ailing Atalanta side this weekend.

