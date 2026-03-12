Preview: Wycombe Wanderers vs Luton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 12 Mar 2026 16:01 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 17:24

Wycombe Wanderers will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Luton Town to Adams Park on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit ninth in the League One table and are just two points off the playoffs, while the visitors are 12th and seven points off the playoffs.

Match preview

Wycombe's playoff push suffered a setback last weekend as they were beaten 3-2 by fellow promotion contenders Bolton Wanderers.

Wycombe went 2-0 up in the first half thanks to goals from Cauley Woodrow and Luke Harris, but Bolton completed a remarkable comeback victory as three late goals from Ruben Rodrigues, Mason Burstow and Corey Blackett-Taylor earned them all three points.

Manager Michael Duff was left frustrated by the defeat, admitting his side "ran out of legs" after they "dominated the game" for the first hour.

The result saw Wycombe fall out of the top six, but they could move back into the playoff positions with a win over Luton if other results go their way.

However, it is worth noting that the Chairboys have lost their last five meetings with Luton and were thumped 4-0 by them on Boxing Day.

Luton's promotion bid has majorly stalled in recent weeks, with the Hatters failing to win any of their last six league games and any of their last 10 away league games.

Jack Wilshere's side drew 1-1 against a struggling Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday, with Kasey Palmer giving Luton the lead before Brandon Hanlan netted a second half equaliser.

Wilshere claimed after the game that it was "probably a good point" for Luton, but admitted it was a real missed opportunity for them in the playoff battle as the two teams above them, Reading and Stevenage, both lost.

Despite their struggles in the league, Luton have booked a place in the EFL Trophy final after beating Northampton Town 2-1 in their semi-final clash last week.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

L D W W W L

Luton Town League One form:

L L D D L D

Luton Town form (all competitions):

D W D W L D

Team News

Wycombe will have to make at least one change after Dan Casey suffered a hamstring injury against Bolton, with Connor Taylor expected to replace him in defence.

Woodrow and Harris will keep their places in the side after scoring against the Trotters, with Fred Onyedinma and Nathan Lowe expected to join them in attack.

Luton could make some changes after their disappointing draw with Doncaster on Tuesday, with Cohen Bramall in line to replace Emilio Lawrence.

Devante Cole could also come into the side for Nahki Wells, while Jordan Clark and Liam Walsh are expected to keep their places in midfield.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Taylor, Allen, Harvie; Morley, Boyd-Munce; Onyedinma, Woodrow, Harris; Lowe

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Odoffin, Lonwijk, Johnson; Jones, Walsh, Clark, Bramall; Van den Berg, Palmer; Cole

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 Luton Town

Wycombe are in much better form than Luton and, despite their poor record against the Hatters, we are backing them to pick up all three points on Saturday.

