Preview: Bolton Wanderers vs Wycombe Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

High-flying Bolton Wanderers will look to close the gap to the League One automatic promotion places when they welcome fellow playoff hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers to the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Wanderers extended their unbeaten league run to 10 matches with a commanding 5-1 victory over Exeter City last time out, while sixth-placed Chairboys secured a third straight win by edging past Barnsley 1-0 at Oakwell.

Match preview

After narrowly missing out on the playoffs last season, Bolton Wanderers have re-established themselves as one of the strongest sides in League One and remain firmly in the promotion picture under Steven Schumacher.

While a top-two finish may now be a difficult task, Wanderers still have ambitions of securing promotion and currently sit in a strong position as the campaign enters its final stretch.

The gap to second-placed Lincoln City currently stands at 10 points with 11 matches remaining, and with the top two also holding a game in hand, Bolton may ultimately have to settle for a place in the playoffs.

Nevertheless, their recent form offers plenty of encouragement. Schumacher’s men are unbeaten in 10 league outings and delivered one of their most convincing performances of the season last weekend when they swept aside Exeter City 5-1.

Bolton led by a single goal at the break before producing a devastating second-half display, scoring four times in a 34-minute spell to highlight the attacking quality within their squad and strengthen their position as the division’s third-placed side.

If Bolton finish third in League One, they will face whoever finishes sixth in the playoffs, a position currently held by this weekend’s opponents, making the clash a potential preview of a semi-final if the standings remain unchanged by the end of the season.

As for Michael Duff and his Wycombe Wanderers side, they come into this one as a fellow playoff rival but with their place in the top six not as secure.

The Chairboys sit sixth after 35 league matches, with 14 wins, 11 draws and 10 defeats giving them 53 points as the battle for the final playoff places intensifies.

With several sides below them holding games in hand, Duff's side will be well aware that another positive result this weekend could prove crucial in maintaining their place inside the top six.

Their recent form will give them confidence of securing a 15th league win as the Buckinghamshire-based side head into the weekend on the back of three consecutive victories, with an Aaron Morley goal, a former Bolton player, the only difference at Oakwell that lifted Duff’s men into the top six.

A key reason for their high place at this stage of the season is their impressive defensive record, only three sides have conceded fewer than their 36 goals and they will be hoping their strong backline can continue to inspire as the business end of the season draws closer.

Historically, the Chairboys have proven too good for Bolton and have lost just three times in their 11 meetings, a run going back to August 2019, their last meeting this season ended with a 2-1 Wycombe win.

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

W W D D D W

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

W L D W W W

Team News

Bolton Wanderers head into the weekend with no new injury concerns, although Schumacher may still consider changes following the impact made by several substitutes in the win over Exeter.

Ibrahim Cissoko found the net just two minutes after coming off the bench in that match and could now push for a place in the starting lineup.

Wanderers do, however, remain without Amario Cozier-Duberry and Marcus Forss but have been able to welcome back captain Eoin Toal in recent weeks.

As for the Chairboys, they also have the luxury of naming the same XI after not picking up any further injury woes.

Defender Anders Hagelskjaer has missed the last two games and will still be unavailable so expect Taylor Allen to continue in the back four.

Further changes could come up top as Cauley Woodrow will be looking to come back into the starting XI after settling for a place on the bench last time out.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bonham; Osei-Tutu, Toal, Forino, Johnston; Sheehan, Erhahon; Burstow, Dalby, Cissoko; Kenny

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Casey, Allen, Harvie; Morley, Boyd-Munce; J. Quitirna, L. Harris, Onyedinma; Woodrow

We say: Bolton Wanderers 3-2 Wycombe Wanderers

Both with playoff ambitions, they could meet a further two times before the season has finished and will want to get the better of each other before then. For now, the focus remains on the league football and we expect the hosts to make it 11 unbeaten in League One and take three points in a narrow win.

