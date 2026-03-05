Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid: Los Blancos missing nine first-team players for must-win La Liga contest

By Matt Law | 05 Mar 2026 13:44 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 13:46

Real Madrid will be without the services of nine first-team players for Friday night's must-win match against Celta Vigo.

Eder Militao (hamstring), Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Dani Ceballos (calf), Kylian Mbappe (knee), David Alaba (calf) and Rodrygo (knee) will miss the La Liga game through injury.

Meanwhile, Franco Mastantuono, Alvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen are also absent through suspension, so head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has major selection problems for the clash.

However, there has been some positive news, with Eduardo Camavinga available - the Frenchman missed the 1-0 defeat to Getafe on Monday night due to a dental issue, but he has been passed fit for the clash in Vigo.

Meanwhile, Arbeloa is hopeful that Raul Asencio, who suffered a neck injury against Benfica in the Champions League on February 25, will be available for selection.

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Mbappe, Rodrygo, Bellingham among Real Madrid's absentees

Asencio would start alongside Antonio Rudiger in the middle of the defence if deemed fit, with Fran Garcia then likely to be introduced at left-back.

“Alaba won’t make it, Asensio we believe will. If neither Alaba nor Asensio were available, one of the academy players like Diego Aguado or Lamini [Fati] would play, but I think Asensio will be available for tomorrow’s match," Arbeloa told reporters during his pre-match press conference.

“I was going to say that it makes it easier for me because I have less to think about. We have confidence, and that’s what I convey to my players.

"This is Real Madrid, we don’t make excuses. We must rise to the challenges. As professionals, I want us to be judged when things get tough. When you win and everyone plays well, it’s very easy to wear this jersey. Now is the time to show ourselves. It’s in these moments that we see if we are worthy of wearing this jersey and this badge.”

© Iconsport / Zuma

Real Madrid must beat Celta to stay in touch with Barcelona

Real Madrid will enter the match off the back of successive losses in Spain's top flight, and they are second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona.

“We are facing an away game that will not be easy at all against a great team and a coach who is doing things wonderfully well," said Arbeloa.

"It is a well-prepared team that is playing with a lot of confidence. They come from winning four games and are really playing good football.

"It’s a stadium where there’s always a great atmosphere every time Real Madrid visits. So, it will be another very tough and demanding away game.

“We’ve had two consecutive defeats in the league, not counting the one in the Champions. Of course, in a team like Real Madrid, defeat is always difficult to handle due to the expectations and demands, but right now the only thing we are thinking about is tomorrow’s match. That’s the only thing that concerns us."

Real Madrid will switch their attention to the Champions League after Friday's match, preparing to welcome Manchester City to Bernabeu next week for the first leg of their last-16 tie.