Preview: Bradford City vs Leyton Orient - prediction, team news, lineups

Bradford City will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome a struggling Leyton Orient to the University of Bradford Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit fourth in the League One table, while the visitors are 21st and one point from safety with a game in hand.

Bradford have enjoyed an outstanding first season back in League One and look well placed to earn a second successive promotion.

Graham Alexander's side were promoted from League Two after winning the playoffs and they have won 17, drawn seven and lost 10 of their 34 league matches so far this campaign.

However, the Bantams were beaten 2-1 by Reading last weekend, with Matthew Pennington giving Bradford the lead before late goals from Paddy Lane and Matt Ritchie earned the Royals all three points.

Alexander was devestated with the defeat, claiming that "it was two poor moments that cost us" after Bradford produced "arguably the best performance we have had away from home".

Alexander has urged his side to "become more ruthless" ahead of Saturday's clash with Leyton Orient and he will be hoping for an immediate response.

Bradford do have an excellent record at home this season, with only Cardiff City and Lincoln City picking up more points, but it is worth noting that they have not beaten Leyton Orient in their last five meetings.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, dropped into the bottom four last weekend after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Barnsley and they have won just one of their last seven league games.

Head coach Richie Wellens admitted after the Barnsley loss that his side are making "too many mistakes" and "giving bad goals away".

In fact, the O's have the worst defensive record in the division, having conceded 56 goals in their 33 league games so far this season.

Striker Dom Ballard has been their key player, with the 20-year-old the joint-second highest scorer in League One, but he has only netted once in their last seven league games.

Fellow striker Aaron Connolly was also enjoying an impressive campaign, making 12 goal contributions in 18 league games, but he has been out of action with a serious quad injury since December and they have become increasingly reliant on Ballard as a result.

Bradford City League One form:

L W W L W L

Leyton Orient League One form:

L L D L W L

Team News

Bradford are unlikely to make any changes after coming through last weekend's trip to Reading unscathed, with Ethan Wheatley set to continue leading the line.

Pennington will continue in defence, having scored in their last two games, with Aden Baldwin and Curtis Tilt lining up alongside him in a back three.

Leyton Orient will be without the likes of Connolly, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Idris El Mizouni, Jordan Graham, Toby Oluwayemi and Daniel Bachmann through injury.

Ballard will start up front as he looks to rediscover his best form, while Dylan Levitt and Sean Clare are expected to continue in midfield.

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Pennington, Baldwin, Tilt; Neufville, Metcalfe, Power, Wright; Sarcevic, Pointon; Wheatley

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Dennis; Casey, Forrester, Happe; Craig, Levitt, Clare, Morris; O'Neill, Fawunmi; Ballard

We say: Bradford City 2-0 Leyton Orient

Bradford are undoubtedly the favourites and, given their strong home record and Leyton Orient's leaky defence, we are backing them to pick up all three points.

