Preview: PSV Eindhoven vs AZ Alkmaar - prediction, team news, lineups

The standout fixture in round 26 of the 2025-26 Eredivisie season sees champions-elect PSV Eindhoven welcome AZ Alkmaar to the Philips Stadion on Saturday evening.

After suffering a 5-1 defeat in the reverse fixture, the away side will be eager to exact revenge on their hosts, who are unbeaten in this fixture since November 2022.

Match preview

For the second year running, PSV fell at the semi-final hurdle in the KNVB Beker as they were narrowly beaten by NEC in a five-goal thriller, extending their wait for a first cup success since 2023.

Peter Bosz's men travelled to Nijmegen off the back of 3-1 wins over Heerenveen and Heracles, results that extended their lead at the top of the Eredivisie table to nearly unassailable. However, Tuesday's defeat means PSV are now likely to finish the season with only league glory.

De Rood-witten have the opportunity to move 20 points clear in the title race before Feyenoord play Breda on Sunday, and their record against AZ suggests a third consecutive league triumph is on the cards.

PSV are unbeaten in their last six encounters with AZ, though they have won just one of the last six home meetings (D1, L4) dating back to October 2019.

Saturday's clash begins a run of four matches against teams in the top eight over the next five gameweeks, after which this weekend's hosts will hope to have wrapped up a third successive domestic crown.

Unlike PSV, AZ Alkmaar emerged victorious from their KNVB Beker semi-final in midweek, recording a hard-fought 2-1 win over Telstar at the AFAS Stadion on Wednesday.

Second-half own goals from Danny Bakker and Neville Ogidi Nwankwo, either side of a Kay Tejan strike, secured progress for Leeroy Echteld's men, who will now play in a second consecutive Dutch Cup final.

While victory in next month's showpiece at De Kuip will guarantee European football for the Cheese Farmers, AZ will also be eager to secure a top-four finish. They begin this weekend's round of matches in sixth place, four points adrift of NEC.

Having failed to score in back-to-back away matches, AZ must address their recent attacking woes on the road to have any chance of securing a positive result against opponents currently averaging over three goals per home league match this season.

With a Conference League knockout clash against Sparta Prague looming five days later, Saturday's visitors will hope to set the tone for their European assignment with a strong display this weekend.

Team News

PSV's Ruben van Bommel will miss out against his former club due to a knee injury sustained in September 2025.

Mauro Junior and Alassane Plea are also sidelined with knee injuries, while Nick Olij and Guus Til remain unavailable due to muscle problems.

Anass Salah-Eddine is set to miss a third consecutive game with a foot injury, though the Moroccan international is nearing a return to action.

Jordy Clasie (ankle) will not travel to Eindhoven and is one of two confirmed absentees for AZ, alongside Kees Smit, who is suspended for one match after accumulating five yellow cards.

Seiya Maikuma and Mateo Chavez are major doubts for the visitors, but Denso Kasius is fit again after making his return with a brief cameo against Telstar.

Jizz Hornkamp has been an unused substitute in each of the last three matches, continuing to endure a challenging start to life since his winter move from Heracles.

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Dest, Obispo, Schouten, Sildillia; Veerman, Wanner; Perisic, Saibari, Man; Pepi

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Owusu-Oduro; Dijkstra, Goes, Penetra, De Wit; Boogaard, Koopmeiners; Jensen, Mijnans, Oufkir; Parrott

We say: PSV Eindhoven 3-1 AZ Alkmaar

PSV's defensive frailties were evident in their 3-2 defeat to NEC, marking a sixth consecutive game without a clean sheet.

While we expect the champions-elect to concede again, we anticipate PSV cruising to a routine victory and taking another step towards Eredivisie glory.

