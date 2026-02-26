Reading vs Bradford City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 26 Feb 2026 15:46 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 15:46

Reading will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Bradford City to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts currently sit seventh in the League One table and are just four points off the playoffs, while the visitors are fourth and ten points off the automatic promotion places.

Match preview

Reading drew 1-1 with rock-bottom Port Vale last weekend as Martin Sherif netted a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser for the Valiants after Lewis Wing had put the Royals ahead from the penalty spot.

Manager Leam Richardson was left "disappointed" at the way his side dropped two points, but noted they are now four games unbeaten in the league and branded their first-half display "excellent".

It was the second game in a row that has seen Reading concede a late equaliser and Richardson will be hoping for an immediate response this weekend.

Striker Jack Marriott has been crucial to their playoff push since returning from injury in December, with the 31-year-old netting 11 goals in his last 14 games.

The Royals also have a very strong home record, having only suffered one defeat at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in their last 15 matches.

Bradford will prove a tough challenge for the hosts, with the Bantams enjoying an excellent return to League One after getting promoted via the playoffs last season.

Graham Alexander's side have won 17, drawn seven and lost nine of their 33 league matches so far and are well placed in their bid for successive promotions.

Bradford beat a struggling Rotherham 1-0 at home on Tuesday, with defender Matthew Pennington scoring the winner, and Alexander was delighted to see his side pick up a "really important three points".

The Bantams have the second-best home record in the division, but their away record is pretty average and they have lost six of their last seven league matches on the road.

However, it is worth noting that they beat Reading 2-0 earlier this season, with Antoni Sarcevic and Bobby Pointon scoring the goals.

Reading League One form:

WLWWDD

Bradford City League One form:

WLWWLW

Team News

Reading welcomed back defender Derrick Williams and winger Randell Williams from injury last weekend, while Marriott and Paudie O'Connor were both able to start despite suffering injuries in the previous game against Bolton.

Randell could come into the starting lineup for Charlie Savage, with Kamari Doyle moving back into the number 10 role.

Bradford could be forced into making at least one change after striker Kayden Jackson picked up a knock early in their win over Rotherham, with Ethan Wheatley likely to replace him.

Club captain Max Power is set to continue in midfield after returning to action on Tuesday following a two-game suspension, with Jenson Metcalfe partnering him.

Sarcevic and Pointon are also expected to start and will be full of confidence, having scored against Reading back in December.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Nyambe, O'Connor, D. Williams, Ward; Wing, Fraser; R. Williams, Doyle, Young; Marriott

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Pennington, Baldwin, Tilt; Neufville, Metcalfe, Power, Wright; Sarcevic, Pointon; Wheatley

We say: Reading 1-1 Bradford City

Reading were far from their best against Port Vale last weekend, while Bradford have a poor recent record away from home and we are expecting a hard-fought game as a result.

