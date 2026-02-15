Preview: Bradford City vs Stockport County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 15 Feb 2026 17:29

Bradford City and Stockport County square off on Tuesday evening looking for the win that would strengthen their hold of a playoff place.

These two teams meet at Valley Parade sitting in fifth and fourth position in the League One table respectively.

Match preview

Having spent much of the campaign in the top six, Bradford have looked like dropping outside of the playoffs since the turn of the year.

However, after previously losing four times across a five-game stint, Graham Alexander's side have responded with six points from three matches.

Both victories during that period have come at Valley Parade, a 1-0 triumph over Doncaster Rovers being followed a 2-0 win over emerging playoff rivals Peterborough United.

Not only have the Bantams won 11 of their 15 home fixtures in League One since earning promotion last season, there is also a six-point cushion above seventh place.

Nevertheless, Alexander will be aware that his side are yet to record successive wins in 2026, while they have not scored more than twice in a league fixture since the middle of September.

As for Stockport, they have put together an eight-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, recording six victories during that time.

Most impressively, 14 points have been earned from their last six fixtures in League One, a run that has been needed to retain any hope of securing automatic promotion.

While Stockport were enjoying a free weekend, Lincoln City and Bolton Wanderers - who sit second and third respectively - played out a draw that has kept Stockport within nine points of second with a game in hand.

After a five-match streak without a clean sheet, Dave Challinor's side have kept two in a row, following a goalless draw with Leyton Orient in the league with a 4-0 success at Port Vale in the EFL Trophy quarter-finals.

Bradford City League One form:

L L L W L W

Stockport County League One form:

W W D W W D

Stockport County form (all competitions):

W D W W D W

Team News

Bradford will be forced into at least one alteration as Max Power starts a two-match ban for 10 yellow cards.

Lee Evans could start as a straight replacement in midfield, while Matthew Pennington takes the spot of Ibou Touray.

Stephen Humphrys, Paul Mullin and Ethan Wheatley are all options to feature in the final third.

Meanwhile, Stockport will make a change at right-back after Josh Dacres-Cogley was sent off against Leyton Orient.

Roman Dixon could be drafted in as an alternative. Adama Sidibeh is also an option to feature in the final third on the back of netting twice against Port Vale in the EFL Trophy.

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Baldwin, Tilt, Pennington; Neufville, Evans, Metcalfe, Wright; Sarcevic, Pointon; Jackson

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Hinchliffe; Dixon, Hills, Pye, Edun; Bailey, Norwood; Diamond, Sidibeh, Osborn; Wootton

We say: Bradford City 2-1 Stockport County

Although Stockport are on a prolonged unbeaten run in League One, Bradford are showing signs of life after a recent dismal streak. With that in mind, we feel that Alexander's side might rise to the occasion and secure a hard-fought win, potentially by the odd goal in three.

