Man United's Ethan Wheatley completes loan switch: Does youngster have a future at Old Trafford?

By Matt Law | 02 Feb 2026 17:08

Manchester United forward Ethan Wheatley has joined League One outfit Bradford City on loan for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Northampton Town, scoring three goals and registering four assists in 25 appearances.

However, Wheatley will now spend the rest of the campaign with Bradford, who are fifth in the League One table, seven points ahead of seventh-placed Luton Town.

"Ethan Wheatley is to spend the rest of the 2025/26 season on loan at League One side Bradford City," read a statement from Man United.

"The Manchester United striker returned from a similar spell with Northampton Town in January and has agreed a fresh switch, away from Old Trafford."

Man Utd transfer news: Wheatley joins Bradford on loan

Wheatley told Bradford's official website: “I am buzzing. We have been in talks for quite a while. Now we have got the deal done, I am really excited to come in and help the team.

“I am over the moon to have got it signed and I cannot wait to get going.

"With the team getting promoted on the final day and then the positive start they have had this season, it shows the good work the manager, the lads and the entire club have done, and I feel like I can add to that.

“I have had a few appearances at United, where I played in front of 70,000 supporters; it was a great experience for me.

“I am happy with what I did at Northampton in the first part of this season. I thought I did a good job.

“I had League Two experience last season, then League One this campaign, and I thought I grew a lot as a player, especially in the last couple of months when I was able to play more of my game. I am now hoping to show more of that here at Bradford.”

Does Wheatley have a future at Man Utd?

Wheatley has been with Man United since the age of nine, progressing through the various academy sides at the club before debuting for the first team in April 2024.

The striker featured three times for the Red Devils in 2023-24 and once in 2024-25, giving him four first-team appearances for the club.

Wheatley is not expected to have a long-term future at Old Trafford, though, and a departure on a permanent basis this summer is likely despite the fact that he is contracted to the 20-time English champions until June 2028.

A strong second half of the season would almost certainly lead to strong interest from League One, while some Championship clubs could potentially have a look at the youngster.