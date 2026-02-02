Man City lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for EFL Cup semi-final second leg

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Feb 2026 17:05 , Last updated: 03 Feb 2026 12:50

Manchester City are set to be without seven players for Wednesday’s EFL Cup semi-final second leg with Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium.

Ruben Dias has returned to first-team training this week after a spell out with a hamstring injury, but the defender is not expected to feature against the Magpies, while Jeremy Doku (calf), Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), John Stones (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel) and Savinho (unspecified) all remain sidelined.

January signing Marc Guehi is ineligible after he was signed by Man City after their 2-0 first-leg win over Newcastle three weeks ago, so either Max Alleyne or Nathan Ake is set to start alongside Abdukodir Khusanov at centre-back, while goalkeeper James Trafford could earn a recall at the expense of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Matheus Nunes and Rayan Ait-Nouri will likely continue as full-backs, but one potential change to Guardiola's lineup could see Ait-Nouri make way and Nico O’Reilly start at left-back.

Guardiola could, however, stick with O’Reilly in midfield where he played in the first leg, while Nico Gonzalez has the tough task of attempting to displace Rodri in the other deep-lying midfield role. Tijjani Reijnders is another midfield option available for selection.

Further up the pitch, out-of-form Phil Foden was dropped for City’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham on Sunday and will be hoping to force his way back into the first XI against Newcastle, but Guardiola is expected to continue with captain Bernardo Silva and playmaker Rayan Cherki, who scored against Spurs and also netted in the first leg against Newcastle three weeks ago.

Antoine Semenyo was also on the scoresheet for City against both Spurs and Newcastle, and he could keep his spot in an advanced central role alongside Erling Haaland, though Omar Marmoush - who scored a hat-trick against Newcastle in the Premier League last season (4-0 home win in February 2025) - will be pushing for a recall.

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Ake, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O’Reilly; Cherki, Bernardo; Semenyo, Haaland

