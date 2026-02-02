Tottenham transfer news: Spurs to rival North London foes Arsenal for Hearts striker James Wilson?

By Carter White | 02 Feb 2026 17:09

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race for Hearts youngster James Wilson.

The Gunners are preparing to switch their attentions to the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final with Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Mikel Arteta's men have the potential to win four major trophies this season, including their first Premier League in over two decades.

After Manchester City failed to beat Spurs on the weekend, Arsenal are now six points clear at the top of the standings.

The Gunners can keep their momentum in the right direction by securing passage into the EFL Cup final on Tuesday at the Emirates.

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Tottenham join Arsenal in Wilson race?

According to Sky Sports News, there could be a major North London battle in the transfer market this year.

The report claims that Premier League strugglers Tottenham are keen on a move for Hearts youngster Wilson.

It is understood that Spurs are looking to bring the 18-year-old to their squad on an initial loan deal until the end of the campaign.

It is believed that there would be an option for the Lilywhites to eventually purchase the striker, who would link up with the club Under-21s side at first.

Arsenal are supposedly in talks with Scottish challengers Hearts over a deal for the teenage Scotsman.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Who is James Wilson?

Firstly, James Wilson is a part of a Hearts squad who are looking to pip Celtic and Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title this season.

That mission of the Jambos is impressive in itself, however the 18-year-old is not a regular starter for the Edinburgh-based club.

Wilson has appeared in six league matches but started just once in 2025-26, totalling 77 minutes of Premiership action.