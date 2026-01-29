Preview: Dundee United vs Hearts - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 29 Jan 2026 15:26

Dundee United will welcome Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts to Tannadice Park on Saturday night.

The hosts are eighth in the table with 25 points from 22 outings, while the visitors are top of the standings with 51 points from 23 fixtures.

Match preview

Dundee United were promoted back to the Scottish Premiership as Scottish Championship champions in 2023-24, and the Tangerines enjoyed a stunning first campaign back in the top flight, securing a fourth-placed finish.

Jim Goodwin would have been hoping for his side to have a similar season in 2025-26, but the Tangerines have struggled for any consistency throughout the campaign thus far.

Dundee United started the campaign by being eliminated from the Conference League qualifiers by Rapid Wien on penalties, while they also managed only two victories from their first eight league fixtures.

That form at the beginning of the term has set the tempo for Dundee United's campaign to date, as after 22 league games played, the Tangerines have managed just five victories and 10 draws, alongside seven defeats.

As a result, Goodwin's side are eighth in the table with 25 points, leaving them a significant eight points adrift from the top six, although they do have a game in hand on the teams directly around them.

Following back-to-back defeats, as well as hoping to move up the table and into the top six, Dundee United will be desperate to secure a much-needed win on Saturday, but the hosts will undeniably be the underdogs going into the game.

Dundee United's visitors, Hearts, have enjoyed a sensational 2025-26 season thus far, winning 15, drawing six and losing just two of their 23 Scottish Premiership fixtures to place them at the top of the table with 51 points.

The Jambos, under new manager Derek McInnes, remained undefeated in their first 12 league fixtures before falling to a 1-0 loss to Aberdeen on matchday 13.

Although they failed to immediately bounce back, with draws to Motherwell and Kilmarnock following, Hearts eventually got back to winning ways with a 2-1 triumph over Celtic, followed by another two victories.

Rivals Hibernian handed Hearts their only other defeat of the Scottish Premiership term on matchday 19, losing 3-2, but the Jambos have responded fantastically, picking up three wins and a draw in their last four league matches.

Most recently, Hearts came from behind to secure a potentially pivotal 2-2 draw with Celtic, thanks to a late equaliser from Claudio Braga, meaning the Jambos are now six points clear of the Bhoys and four points ahead of second-placed Rangers.

Aiming to get back to winning ways and ensure they defend their four-point lead over the Gers, or potentially extend the gap at the top of the table, Hearts will be keen to pick up their third straight win at Tannadice Park.

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

L L W D D W

Dundee United form (all competitions):

W L L W D D

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

D W W W L W

Hearts form (all competitions):

D D W W W L

Team News

Dundee United are dealing with fitness problems for Isaac Pappoe (knee) and Vicko Sevelj (illness), while the rest of the squad should be available for selection.

Nikolaj Moller and Panutche Camara both came off the bench to score in Dundee United's 2-0 victory over Ayr United last time, and the pair could be rewarded with starts here.

Meanwhile, Hearts are anticipated to be without Calem Nieuwenhof, Cameron Devlin, Finlay Pollock, Lawrence Shankland and Stephen Kingsley for this match due to injury issues.

Braga netted his 10th goal of the Scottish Premiership season in the 2-2 draw with Celtic last weekend, and the Jambos will be relying on the forward to make the difference again here, especially in the absence of captain Shankland.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Richards; Naamo, Cleall-Harding, Graham, Keresztes, Ferry; Stephenson, Sibbald, Camara; Sapsford, Moller

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; Steinwender, Halkett, Findlay, McCart; Leonard, Magnusson; Milne, Braga, Kyziridis; Kabore

We say: Dundee United 1-3 Hearts

Dundee United are heading into this game off the back of successive league defeats, and with Hearts' impressive form and record in this fixture, we are backing the away side to win here.

