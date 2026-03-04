Preview: Falkirk vs Dundee United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 04 Mar 2026 10:28

Falkirk and Dundee United will meet at the Falkirk Stadium in the Scottish FA Cup quarter-finals on Friday night.

The hosts defeated Stenhousemuir to reach this round, while the visitors progressed past The Spartans in their fifth-round match.

Match preview

Falkirk were promoted to the Scottish Premiership for the first time since 2009-10 as they lifted the Scottish Championship title last season.

The Bairns have maintained their momentum from last term, going on to enjoy a superb 2025-26 campaign to date.

John McGlynn's side currently sit sixth in the top-flight standings with 42 points from 29 games, having recorded 12 wins, six draws and 11 defeats.

As a result, Falkirk sit nine points above seventh-placed Dundee United, leaving the Bairns in a superb position to ensure their top-half finish with just four league games remaining before the league splits.

However, McGlynn's focus will first be on the Scottish FA Cup, in which Falkirk have booked their place at the quarter-final after impressively defeating Hearts on penalties in the fourth round and Stenhousemuir in the fifth round.

The Bairns will be boosted heading into this encounter after ending a two-game losing streak with an emphatic 5-1 win over Kilmarnock at the weekend.

© Imago

Dundee United similarly bounced back from defeat with a victory last time out, defeating St Mirren 2-1 thanks to an 83rd-minute winning penalty from Amar Fatah.

The Tangerines similarly enjoyed a fantastic first season back in the top flight last term following their promotion in 2023-24, with Dundee United recording a fourth-placed finish last campaign.

Jim Goodwin's side have been unable to replicate that success this time around, with Dundee United sitting seventh in the standings with 33 points after seven wins, 12 draws and 10 defeats from 29 fixtures.

While their chances of securing a top-half finish are slim with just four league games remaining before the split, Dundee United will be aiming to potentially enjoy some success in the Scottish FA Cup.

The Tangerines started their cup run by defeating Ayr United 2-0, followed by defeating The Spartans 2-1 in the last round, booking their place in the quarter-final.

Now faced with Falkirk, Dundee United will be aiming to replicate their 3-2 triumph the last time they visited the Falkirk Stadium in February 2026.

Falkirk Scottish Cup form:

D W

Falkirk form (all competitions):

W W W L L W

Dundee United Scottish Cup form:

W W

Dundee United form (all competitions):

W W D D L W

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images/Icon Sport

Falkirk will be without Ben Parkinson, Gary Oliver, Kyrell Wilson and Louie Marsh due to ongoing injury issues.

Off the back of their 5-1 win over Kilmarnock last time out, McGlynn may opt to name an unchanged starting team on Friday night.

Barney Stewart and Dylan Tait each netted braces in that victory, and Falkirk will look to both to make the difference once again in this quarter-final matchup.

Meanwhile, Craig Sibbald and Isaac Pappoe are both unavailable for selection for Dundee United due to fitness problems.

Fatah scored the winner for the Tangerines in their win over St Mirren last time out, and the striker could keep his place alongside Max Watters and Panutche Camara in forward areas.

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Lissah, Donaldson, Henderson, McCann; Spencer, Tait; Broggio, Yeats, Miller; Stewart

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Brewer; Iovu, Graham, Keresztes; Stephenson, Sevelj, Agyei, Farrugia; Camara; Watters, Fatah

We say: Falkirk 3-1 Dundee United

Dundee United may have triumphed in their last meeting with Falkirk, but the hosts have won three of their last four home fixtures, and off the back of a 5-1 triumph last time out, we are backing the home team to win this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.