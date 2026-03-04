Preview: Preston North End vs Oxford United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 04 Mar 2026 10:10

Preston North End play host to Oxford United on Friday night aware that only a win will realistically do if they want to remain in the hunt for the playoffs.

At a time when the home side sit in 11th position in the Championship table, Oxford are down in 23rd spot and three points away from safety.

Match preview

After a first-half of the season that promised so much, Preston are struggling to stay relevant during the back end of the 2025-26 Championship.

Just six points have been accumulated from their last nine matches in the second tier, a run that has included five defeats.

Since a 1-0 triumph over Portsmouth on February 7, Paul Heckingbottom has twice witnessed his side concede goals deep into added-on time that have cost Preston a total of three points.

That has ultimately proven to be the difference between eighth and 11th spot, Preston now sitting eight points adrift of sixth-placed Wrexham with 11 matches remaining.

Prevailing just seven times and scoring 22 goals in 18 games at Deepdale has cost Preston, particularly when you consider the impressive return of only shipping 20 times during those fixtures.

Preston now face an Oxford outfit that has earned goalless draws at the homes of top-two Coventry City and Middlesbrough since the start of 2026.

Despite suffering a 2-1 defeat at Stoke City in their last away fixture, Matt Bloomfield was able to end a six-game streak without a Championship win by edging out West Bromwich Albion by a 2-1 scoreline last weekend.

Had Oxford lost that fixture, they would have sat nine points adrift of safety. Instead, two goals inside the opening 26 minutes set the tone for a potentially-pivotal result in their season.

Bloomfield may feel relieved that his team are starting to score goals. Prior to netting three times versus Stoke and West Brom, Oxford had been on a four-game run without finding the back of the net.

Nevertheless, this remains a team that has only scored in four of Bloomfield's 11 matches in charge across all competitions.

Preston North End Championship form:

D W D L D L

Oxford United Championship form:

L D L D L W

Oxford United form (all competitions):

D L L D L W

Team News

Heckingbottom is expected to make multiple changes to his Preston XI, including recalling forward Milutin Osmajic for either Daniel Jebbison or Lewis Dobbin.

Alfie Devine could get the nod over Callum Lang in midfield, while a decision must be made on whether to hand Robbie Brady a first start of the season after the veteran left-sided player came through 27 minutes versus Millwall last weekend.

As it stands, only goalkeeper Daniel Iversen is in line to miss out through injury.

Meanwhile, Oxford boss may consider replacing Yunus Konak with Will Vaulks in the centre of midfield.

Barring any fresh fitness issues, that could prove to be the only alteration. Brian De Keersmaecker, Jamie McDonnell and Tyler Goodrham remain sidelined, while Przemyslaw Placheta is a doubt with a calf injury.

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Cornell; Offiah, Gibson, Hughes; Potts, Whiteman, McCann, Vukcevic; Devine; Dobbin, Osmajic

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Long, Helik, Brown, Currie; Vaulks, Brannagan; Mills, Donley, Peart-Harris; Lankshear

We say: Preston North End 1-0 Oxford United

Given Oxford's morale-boosting win over West Brom last time out, Preston will be wary of the visitors wanting to take the game to them at Deepdale. However, despite the manner of their recent results, we are backing Heckingbottom's side to edge this contest by the odd goal.

