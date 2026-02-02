Man City transfer news: Sverre Nypan arrival, shirt number confirmed after loan decision

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Feb 2026 11:52 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 12:03

Manchester City have announced that midfielder Sverre Nypan has returned to the club following a loan spell at Championship promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough.

The 19-year-old joined the Citizens last summer from Rosenborg for a reported £12.5m, penning a five-year deal until June 2030.

Man City then made the decision to send Nypan out on loan, with Middlesbrough chosen as the preferred destination for the highly-rated youngster as they hoped that he would gain valuable experience in English football at the Riverside.

Nypan made his full international debut for Norway during his time at Middlesbrough shortly before his 19th birthday after stepping up from the Under-21s.

However, Nypan started only three of his 21 appearances for Boro, who began the season with Rob Edwards in charge before he left to join Wolves and Kim Hellberg was appointed as his replacement in November.

He found opportunities limited under both coaches, failing to complete the full 90 minutes in any of his 21 outings, and Man City have now confirmed in a short statement that he will return to the Etihad Stadium.

Nypan to be integrated into Guardiola’s first-team squad at Man City

“Having made his senior debut at Rosenborg at just 15, Nypan arrived at the Etihad widely considered to be one of the most promising teenage talents in the European game,” a statement from mancity.com read.

“He will now return to Manchester where his development will be overseen by Pep Guardiola and the City first-team staff.”

Man City have confirmed that Nypan will wear the No.41 shirt, but it remains to be seen how much first-team football he will gain between now and the end of the season.

The midfielder featured as a late substitute in Middlesbrough’s 3-1 defeat to Fulham in the third round of the FA Cup last month, but he will still be able to represent Man City in this season’s competition.

In previous editions of the FA Cup, players were only allowed to play for one club in the same season, but those rules have since been relaxed, allowing players to represent more than one team in the competition without being cup-tied.

Guardiola could therefore consider handing Nypan his Man City debut in next month’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at home against League Two outfit Salford City, while he may also be named in the matchday squad for Wednesday’s EFL Cup semi-final second-leg clash with Newcastle United.

Nypan’s return to Man City has boosted Guardiola’s midfield options at a time when Mateo Kovacic remains sidelined with a long-term ankle/heel injury, while Rodri and Nico Gonzalez have had their fair share of fitness issues this term.