Liverpool transfer news: Latest Jeremy Jacquet to Liverpool medical details ahead of £60m deal

Liverpool are edging closer to completing the signing of defender Jeremy Jacquet from Ligue 1 club Rennes.

The 20-year-old has quickly emerged as the Reds’ primary centre-back target after they failed to win the race for Marc Guehi, who joined rivals Manchester City for just £20m a few weeks ago.

Jacquet has also been strongly linked with Chelsea, but reigning Premier League champions Liverpool have struck an agreement with Rennes over a £60m package, with £55m to be paid up front and a further £5m in add-ons.

Rennes are reluctant to let Jacquet leave in the winter window, though, and have agreed to sell the talented Frenchman to Liverpool in the summer.

Despite that, journalist Ben Jacobs claims that Jacquet has arrived on Merseyside to begin his Liverpool medical ahead of finalising his permanent move in advance before joining later this year.

Jacquet favours a move to Liverpool and allegedly ‘changed his mind’ over joining long-term admirers Chelsea due to concerns about his game time and centre-back competition at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool are currently light in the centre-back department, with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate - out of contract in the summer - and injury-prone Joe Gomez being the only three options available to Arne Slot, while youngster Giovanni Leoni is sidelined long term with a ACL injury.

Jacquet has made just 31 appearances for Rennes since breaking into the senior team in January 2024, including 18 Ligue 1 outings this season.