Jeremy Jacquet: Why do Chelsea and Liverpool want talented Rennes centre-back?

By Seye Omidiora | 01 Feb 2026 16:31

Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet has emerged as the latest defensive prodigy to trigger a tug-of-war between the Premier League’s elite.

At just 20 years of age, the Bondy-born Frenchman possesses a physical profile and tactical maturity that far exceed his relative inexperience.

Standing at a commanding 1.88m, Jacquet has flourished since returning from a successful loan at Clermont Foot, establishing himself as a cornerstone of the Rennes backline and a fixture in the France U21 set-up.

Jacquet's rise has been characterised by a rare blend of traditional defensive grit and the ball-playing composure required by modern football managers.

With Chelsea continuing their aggressive pursuit of global youth talent and Liverpool facing a generational transition in their defensive ranks, the race for Jacquet’s signature has reached fever pitch.

Several reports indicate that Rennes would prefer a sale in the summer as they look to hold on to their prized asset.

Whether now or at the end of the season, as the February 2026 deadline looms, it is clear that whichever club secures his services will be landing a player capable of anchoring a defence for the next decade.

Here, Sports Mole analyses the 20-year-old Jacquet, highlighting how he could fit into Chelsea or Liverpool’s set-up.

Jeremy Jacquet stats: How are the centre-back's raw and underlying numbers?

© Imago

Jacquet’s statistical profile is that of a proactive defender who reads the game a phase ahead to snuff out danger before it requires a desperate recovery.

According to Fbref, in the 2025-26 Ligue 1 season, Jacquet has averaged 1.18 interceptions per 90 minutes, down from 2.62 in 2024-25, highlighting his adeptness at being proactive or playing a slightly more reserved game.

The youngster's height makes him a natural deterrent in the air, winning 75.5% of his aerial duels — according to FotMob, a figure that rivals the previous elite standards set by Virgil van Dijk, while the French defender has a success rate of 67.2% in overall duels.

Beyond his raw defensive output, it is Jacquet’s distribution that has scouts salivating. According to Opta, the defender currently maintains a 91.1% passing accuracy, but crucially, he is not just padding his stats with lateral balls.

The above source shows that the young defender has completed 74.3% of his final-third passes, pointing to composure in more congested areas of the pitch.

How does Jacquet slot into the Chelsea project?

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

For Chelsea, interest in Jacquet is a natural extension of the Blue Co recruitment philosophy: acquire the world’s best U23 talent and provide a platform for exponential growth.

Under Liam Rosenior, Jacquet would join a youthful defensive stable that includes long-term absentee Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana, as well as the slightly more experienced Trevoh Chalobah, offering a more traditional stopper profile to complement Colwill’s elite playmaking.

Despite having numbers, the current dynamics at Stamford Bridge suggest a need for greater consistency. With Axel Disasi effectively persona non grata in West London and Benoit Badiashile not expected to be a long-term solution, the Blues need a defender with a certain level of authority.

Jacquet’s arrival would provide healthy competition and a long-term partner for Colwill. Given Chelsea’s recent history of successfully integrating French talent with Malo Gusto and Badiashile to a lesser extent, Jacquet would likely find the transition seamless.

The Rennes defender's ability to play as a right-sided centre-back in a back four, or even as the central figure in a back three, offers Rosenior the tactical flexibility Chelsea have often craved during their ongoing, never-ending rebuild.

Could Jacquet solve Liverpool’s defensive puzzle?

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

The situation at Anfield is more urgent, with Liverpool currently facing a looming crisis in central defence that Jacquet is perfectly positioned to solve.

The club is grappling with the reality of an ageing Virgil van Dijk, who will turn 35 this year and is entering the final 18 months of his contract.

More pressingly, Ibrahima Konate’s future remains shrouded in uncertainty; with his contract expiring in June 2026 and negotiations reportedly at a standstill, the Frenchman is widely expected to depart this summer to avoid a free transfer.

Arne Slot’s system relies heavily on centre-backs who can defend large spaces one-on-one, a task made harder by the season-ending injury to teenage prospect Giovanni Leoni earlier this term.

Jacquet ostensibly fits the Liverpool mould perfectly: he is a younger, perhaps more durable version of Konate.

The youngster's recovery speed would allow Liverpool to maintain their aggressive high line, while his passing range would ensure no drop-off in the quality of build-up play if Van Dijk is rested or eventually leaves.

With Joe Gomez also facing recurring fitness hurdles, Jacquet would not just be a prospect at Anfield; he would likely be thrust straight into the first-team rotation to lead the Reds' defence.