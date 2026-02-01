Man Utd 3-2 Fulham: Bruno Fernandes equals personal best thanks to sensational Benjamin Sesko winner

By Ben Knapton | 01 Feb 2026 16:26

Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes equalled a personal best as the Red Devils left it late to secure a 3-2 win over Fulham in Sunday's Premier League classic.

Michael Carrick's men sought their third top-flight win on the trot at Old Trafford, having stunned both Manchester City and Arsenal since the former midfielder replaced Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd's quest for consecutive win number three got off to the ideal start, as Casemiro headed home the opening goal from a free kick, before turning provider for Matheus Cunha to double the hosts' lead.

Marco Silva's men had ostensibly stolen a point thanks to a last-gasp fightback, though, as Raul Jimenez reduced the deficit from the penalty spot before Kevin's astonishing 91st-minute equaliser.

However, the away fans' elation lasted for all of two moments, as substitute Benjamin Sesko turned and struck a bedlam-inducing winner for the Red Devils, who have returned to the top four of the Premier League table as a result.

Man Utd 3-2 Fulham: Bruno Fernandes equals personal best

"This is old-style Manchester United"



Benjamin Šeško, WOW! ? pic.twitter.com/4XzEnIrTQp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 1, 2026

Captain fantastic Fernandes was the catalyst for both the opening and closing goals at the Theatre of Dreams, delivering the cross for Casemiro before picking out Sesko to steal all three points.

In doing so, the Portugal international claimed his 11th and 12th assists of the Premier League season, equalling his highest total of helpers in a single English top-flight campaign.

Fernandes will certainly be expected to break his own record between now and the end of the season, especially now that the 31-year-old has set up a goal in each of his last four Premier League games.

The former Sporting Lisbon man has also only failed to score or assist in one of his last seven Premier League matches, further justifying his and Man Utd's decision to continue working together amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

Fernandes is due to become a free agent in the summer of 2027, though, so Man Utd will have a major decision to make regarding his future in a few months if contract talks do not yield a positive solution.

Man Utd 3-2: Michael Carrick equals Ruben Amorim winning record

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Not only did Fernandes match a personal best on Sunday, but head coach Carrick also equalled Ruben Amorim's best-ever winning record in the Premier League.

The Portuguese manager never managed to earn more than three consecutive Premier League victories, achieving that feat only once against Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion in October.

With Carrick masterminding successes over Man City, Arsenal and now Fulham, the Englishman has already equalled Amorim in that regard, taking 44 fewer matches to hit that milestone.

Carrick could now surpass Amorim's best-ever Premier League winning streak when the Red Devils host Tottenham Hotspur in next Saturday's early kickoff.