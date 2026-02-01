Spurs vs. Man City: Thomas Frank explains Kevin Danso, Djed Spence absences after "extremely unlucky" injury

By Ben Knapton | 01 Feb 2026 16:02

Tottenham Hotspur defenders Kevin Danso and Djed Spence are unexpected absentees from the Spurs squad to face Manchester City in Sunday's Premier League blockbuster.

Spence completed the full 90 minutes of Tottenham's 2-0 Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfut during the week, but he was nowhere to be seen when Spurs announced their lineup at 3.15pm.

Similarly, Danso seemed to come through the clash with Frankfurt with no issues, but the Austria defender will also sit on the sidelines for this contest.

With Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies already sidelined through injury, Spence and Danso would have likely been surefire starters against Pep Guardiola's side, but Joao Palhinha, Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin will start as a back three instead.

Meanwhile, Archie Gray and Destiny Udogie are expected to operate as the wing-backs for the home side, whose head coach Thomas Frank delivered a pre-game update on both players.

Thomas Frank explains Kevin Danso, Djed Spence injury blows before Spurs vs. Man City

The Dane does not believe that Spence's problem will sideline him for long, but he revealed that Danso had suffered an "extremely unlucky" ligament snap in his big toe and would need further assessment.

"I think it's fair to say that we're hit pretty hard with injuries, but it's part of the game. We need to find solutions, others need to step up," Frank told the media ahead of kickoff.

"Kevin Danso, having hyperextended his big toe, a ligament snapped, because he landed on the foot of an opponent, so extremely unlucky, like a random injury.

"He's got time with a consultant next week, so we don't know exactly the length of it. It's in a big toe, so hopefully not too worrying. Djed a minor calf injury."

How long could Djed Spence be out for with calf injury? Should Spurs enter the transfer market?

Like most muscular injuries, calf problems are separated into three separate grades - a grade one issue being the least severe and a grade three concern being the most severe.

Even a grade one injury - which is usually nothing more than a mild strain - can take up to two weeks to heal, though, meaning that Spence could sit out another two heavyweight ties for the Lilywhites.

The Europa League winners will take on Manchester United at Old Trafford next Saturday lunchtime, before also hosting bogey team Newcastle United on February 10, and Spence is at risk of missing both games.

Spurs' fresh issues at the back will no doubt lead to calls to enter the transfer market with mere hours of the window remaining, and Frank did not rule out a late loan deal when asked last week.

If Danso's issue keeps him out for a while, Tottenham may scramble for a late deal, but time is running out fast.