How to watch Manchester City vs. Newcastle United: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Paddy Hayes | 01 Feb 2026 15:32 , Last updated: 01 Feb 2026 15:38

Manchester City and Newcastle United will go head-to-head on Wednesday evening as they contest the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final at the Etihad Stadium.

City head into the return fixture holding a commanding two-goal advantage, having recorded a 2-0 victory at St James’ Park in the first leg, while Newcastle face a major task if they are to keep their hopes of silverware alive.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Manchester City vs. Newcastle United kick off?

The EFL Cup semi-final second leg will kick off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday night.

Where is Manchester City vs. Newcastle United being played?

The match will take place at Man City’s home ground, the Etihad Stadium.

The Sky Blues have been formidable at home in domestic cup competitions in recent seasons, while Newcastle will need a special performance on their travels to overturn the deficit and reach Wembley.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Newcastle United in the UK

TV channels

The EFL Cup clash at the Etihad Stadium will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the match on Sky Go and via the Sky Sports app, while it is also available through Now TV’s Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including all the key moments and any goals, across their social media platforms and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United: What is at stake?

Manchester City remain one of the most decorated sides in EFL Cup history, having lifted the trophy eight times, including a dominant spell in which they won six titles across an eight-year period.

However, the reigning League Cup champions have failed to reclaim the trophy in each of the last four editions, and Pep Guardiola’s side will be keen to avoid another premature exit as they continue to juggle multiple competitions.

City still find themselves firmly in the hunt for a potential quadruple, sitting right on the heels of Premier League leaders Arsenal, and the Sky Blues will be confident of seeing the tie through after their first-leg success.

Goals from Antoine Semenyo, who has adapted superbly to life at the Etihad since his arrival, and Rayan Cherki sealed a vital 2-0 win on Tyneside last time out, giving City a significant cushion heading into Wednesday’s showdown.

Newcastle, meanwhile, must produce a response after a sobering 4-1 defeat to Liverpool in the league on Saturday, with Eddie Howe’s side hoping to clinch a memorable comeback and keep their cup aspirations alive.