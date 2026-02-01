Tottenham vs. Man City confirmed lineups: Big Van de Ven, Spence, Foden decisions made for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 01 Feb 2026 15:20 , Last updated: 01 Feb 2026 16:23

Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence and Kevin Danso have all been left out of Tottenham Hotspur’s matchday squad for afternoon’s Premier League clash at home against Manchester City.

Van de Ven has not recovered from a 'minor issue' in time to face the Citizens, while both Spence and Danso have picked up injuries that force the defensive pair to miss out, joining a packed treatment room including James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski (both knee), Mohammed Kudus, Pedro Porro, Richarlison, Rodrigo Bentancur (all thigh), Ben Davies and Lucas Bergvall (both ankle).

Head coach Thomas Frank has made a total of four changes to the side that beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday, with Radu Dragusin, Yves Bissouma, Conor Gallagher and Dominic Solanke all coming in at the expense of Danso, Spence, Pape Sarr and Wilson Odobert.

Dragusin come in for his first Premier League start of the season and will play alongside Cristian Romero at centre-back. Destiny Udogie will start at left-back, while Archie Gray is seemingly set to operate as a makeshift right-back.

Bissouma an Gallagher are expected to link up with Joao Palhinha in centre-midfield, while striker Solanke will be supported in attack by Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani.

© Imago

Foden benched as Guardiola makes three changes to Man City XI

As for Man City, manager Pep Guardiola has made a total of three changes to the side that began the 2-0 Champions League win over Galatasaray on Wednesday.

January signings Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo both return to the starting lineup after they were ineligible to play in midweek, while Rodri is also recalled, with Nathan Ake, Omar Marmoush and the injured Jeremy Doku all making way.

Guehi will play alongside Abdukodir Khusanov at centre-back, while Matheus Nunes and Rayan Ait-Nouri operate as full-backs and Gianluigi Donnarumma starts again between the sticks.

Rodri will begin at the base of City’s midfield and could play alongside Nico O’Reilly if Guardiola decides to stick with a 4-2-2-2 formation that he has deployed in recent matches.

Out-of-form Phil Foden has been left out of Guardiola’s lineup and will begin as a substitute, so captain Bernardo Silva and Rayan Cherki will start in advanced midfield roles behind Semenyo and Erling Haaland up front.

Tottenham Hotspur starting lineup: Vicario; Gray, Dragusin, Romero, Udogie; Bissouma, Palhinha, Gallagher; Simons, Solanke, Kolo Muani

Subs: Kinsky, Rowswell, Byfield, Souza, Sarr, Olusesi, Kyerematen, Odobert, Tel

Manchester City starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O’Reilly; Bernardo, Cherki; Semenyo, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Ake, Marmoush, Gonzalez, Foden, McAidoo, Alleyne, Lewis