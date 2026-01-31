Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's Cityzens chase 52-year historical landmark in North London

By Seye Omidiora | 31 Jan 2026 14:29

Manchester City travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, looking to keep pace with Arsenal in the Premier League and end a long wait for consecutive wins at Spurs.

Pep Guardiola’s side are second in the table, four points adrift of Mikel Arteta’s men, on 50 points after 23 games.

The Cityzens head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium seeking their first away league win of 2026, having played out a goalless draw against Sunderland on New Year’s Day before falling to a 2-0 defeat in the Manchester derby on January 17.

City’s current run follows a three-match winning streak away from home in the league — 5-4 at Fulham, 3-0 at Crystal Palace and 2-1 at Nottingham Forest — and they will look to return to winning ways on the road while ending a 52-year wait against Spurs.

Spurs vs Man City: Guardiola’s men chase third consecutive victory at Spurs

© Imago / APL

Despite losing to Thomas Frank's team at the Etihad in the reverse fixture, the Manchester giants head to the capital aiming to secure another positive result in North London.

The eight-time Premier League champions defeated the Lilywhites 2-0 and 1-0 in 2023-24 and 2024-25 respectively, and now seek a third straight win at Spurs’ ground.

As reported by BBC Sport, not since the period between February 1973 and August 1974 have Man City claimed three away league wins in a row in this fixture, a statistic they aim to emulate after a 52-year wait.

However, their hosts are also looking to complete the double over City for the ninth time in the Premier League era; only Chelsea (10) have more home-and-away league victories against the Cityzens in the competition.

Will Man City’s inconsistent away form undermine their title prospects?

© Imago / News Images

Although Man City are chasing a third consecutive away win in the league at Spurs this weekend, the Manchester club’s rather average results on their travels leave much to be desired.

While they have the fifth-best away record in the league, Guardiola’s side have won just five of their 11 fixtures outside the Etihad Stadium, drawing two and losing four.

Their tally of 17 points is four fewer than league-leading Arsenal on 21, Aston Villa (21), and Chelsea and Spurs (both on 19).

A closer look shows that Guardiola’s team have averaged 1.53 away points per game across the last two seasons — 46 from 30 matches — significantly fewer than in the previous two campaigns, 2022-23 and 2023-24, when they accrued 81 points from 38 away games at an average of 2.13.

That underlines the team’s broader decline on their travels, something they must address if they are to end the season positively at Arsenal’s expense.