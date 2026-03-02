Tottenham Hotspur interim boss Igor Tudor facing FA punishment following post-match outburst at Craven Cottage

By Carter White | 02 Mar 2026 13:24

Tottenham Hotspur interim head coach Igor Tudor has potentially condemned himself to FA sanctions due to comments made after his side's defeat at Fulham on the weekend.

A Sunday afternoon occasion in West London brought plenty of misery for relegation-threatened Spurs, who conceded twice during a dismal first half at Craven Cottage to Harry Wilson and Alex Iwobi.

The visitors managed to land a counter-punch in the second period through Brazil international Richarlison, however the Lilywhites were unable to restore parity in the match, falling to yet another top-flight defeat.

The sorry North Londoners equalled their record for the longest streak without a Premier League victory, with Tudor's troops winless across their last 10 top-flight matches - their worst such run since 1994.

Last enjoying maximum points from a Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park versus Crystal Palace on December 28, Spurs are sitting 16th in the league table, only four points above the relegation zone.

Spurs boss Tudor to face FA punishment?

In another negative turn of fate for the out-of-form Spurs, interim head coach Tudor could face FA sanctions following his emotional outburst after witnessing his side lose their 13th Premier League contest of the season.

The Croatian was extremely critical of official Thomas Bramall, who was accused twice of being a 'home team referee', whilst also calling out Cottagers striker Raul Jimenez, with the Spurs boss labelling the Mexican as 'cheating'.

"I did not like the referee today, too much of a home team referee," said Tudor on Sunday. "I did not feel well with him. All the decisions were on their side. He does not understand football, the feeling of what is wrong and what is right.

"He [Jimenez] was not thinking about the ball, he was thinking how to cheat, he cheated the player, was pushing, it was cheating and it is a foul. Ninety-nine of 100 people will say it is a foul, it is so obvious."

Tudor's comments appear to breach FA regulations, namely Rule E3, which concerns improper conduct, offensive language or actions that bring the game into disrepute.

What punishment could Tudor, Spurs face?

In the past, Premier League managers have been punished for less than what Tudor said on Sunday afternoon, meaning that the Tottenham head coach should be expecting some sort of opposite reaction.

The range of punishments span in accordance to the seriousness of the offence, with some managers getting off with official warnings, whilst others are handed heavy fines and touchline bans.

Whatever the result for Tudor, this saga represents another unwanted distraction in a horrible campaign thus far for Spurs, who are slowly sinking towards an unthinkable relegation to the Championship.

The Lilywhites will be hopeful that their Croatian boss is allowed to bark orders from the sidelines on Thursday night, when the North Londoners host FA Cup holders Crystal Palace in the Premier League.