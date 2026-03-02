Chelsea disciplinary issues: Pedro Neto 'apologises' for Arsenal red, Enzo Fernandez debate acknowledged by Rosenior

By Darren Plant | 02 Mar 2026 15:16

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has revealed that Pedro Neto has apologised for the red card that he received against Arsenal.

In the moments after Chelsea went 2-1 down at the Emirates Stadium, the winger received two yellow cards in the space of three minutes.

The first booking was for dissent before the game resumed, with the second caution coming for a needless foul on the touchline.

Remarkably, Neto protested his innocence before leaving the pitch, and became embroiled in a confrontation before heading down the tunnel.

However, speaking at a press conference on Monday, Rosenior conceded that he needed to see an improvement in the conduct of the Portugal international.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Rosenior reveals Neto apology

That is despite seemingly wanting to avoid singling out the player, aware that Chelsea's disciplinary issues run far deeper than moments of petulance from Neto.

The Englishman told reporters: "You need teammates to help you but it comes down to yourself as well. Pedro has apologised to the group. We miss him for Wednesday.

"I just need to see an improvement in the behaviour now. It's not just Pedro. We've had bookings, people speaking about dissent. We've had needless bookings in terms of fouls.

"If we are to improve and get to where we want to be, we have to make a conscious step now to make sure it doesn't happen again."

© Imago / News Images

Rosenior reacts to Fernandez discipline

Rosenior was also quizzed on Enzo Fernandez after the vice-captain was, not for the first time, yellow-carded for dissent.

He now has 10 bookings in 41 appearances this season. Since signing for Chelsea, the Argentina international has picked up 33 yellow cards in 156 matches.

Nevertheless, Rosenior insists that he has not considered changing his leadership pecking order, saying: "Never. Enzo is a top leader.

"There's something that needs to improve. Yes, we're a young team. It's not an excuse. We're an outstanding team. We are one of the youngest in the league, one of the youngest in Europe.

"The beautiful thing about having a young team is sometimes you need to go through experiences to improve. This is a massive learning experience for my group.

"I do not want it to be a learning experience where we fail in what we want to achieve. But these setbacks that we are having, we have to learn from. Because if we do learn from them, we've proven, even in my short time in that, we can be an elite team for a long time."

© Imago

Is Fernandez disciplinary argument valid?

While Fernandez is averaging a yellow card for Chelsea every 4.72 matches, he had gone five matches without a caution before the Arsenal fixture.

Nevertheless, many Chelsea fans have grown tired with the conduct of their players, whether that be their decision-making or conduct when disputing decisions with referees.

Fernandez is not the only guilty party, yet he needed to be discouraged from arguing with the referee when Chelsea were trailing Arsenal at a player disadvantage with 11 minutes remaining.

Failing to understand that his protests were a hindrance to his team at that point in the game emphasised that question marks deserve to be placed on his leadership role within the group.