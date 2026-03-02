PSG vs. Chelsea: Liam Rosenior reacts to decision that could benefit Ligue 1 giants in Champions League tie

By Darren Plant | 02 Mar 2026 15:34

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has refused to be drawn into a debate over a decision made by Paris Saint-Germain ahead of their Champions League tie later this month.

Friday's draw paired Chelsea - the world champions - against defending European champions PSG in the last 16.

The double-header is scheduled for March 11 and March 17 respectively, the games taking place in the middle of a hectic period for Chelsea.

However, PSG have moved to secure what could prove to be a considerable advantage across the two legs.

Ligue 1 has accepted PSG's request to reschedule the game with Nantes that was supposed to take place between the two matches with Chelsea.

'I respect Ligue 1'

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Rosenior opted against criticising the move taken by a team that he knows well from his time at Strasbourg.

He told reporters: "I think that's their prerogative. PSG are a club that I have huge respect for, as a league, it's a league I have huge respect for as well.

"It's not for me to speak on those things. It's got nothing to do with me.

"What we have to do is manage our schedule the best we can so that we're as fresh and as psychologically healthy and good as we can be in that game."

What is the difference between Chelsea, PSG schedules?

Between Monday and March 21, Chelsea play a total of six matches across three different competitions.

Following the Arsenal game on Sunday, Chelsea play further away fixtures at Aston Villa (Premier League), Wrexham (FA Cup) and PSG.

In four instances across the next three weeks, Chelsea have just three days between matches. There is a four-day gap on two occasions.

As for PSG, they play just four times between March 1 and March 22. They will have one extra day to prepare for the first leg against Chelsea, and three more days to prepare for the second game in England.

Meanwhile, the French giants play just once between Monday and March 11, whereas Chelsea have two more matches before the contest in Paris.