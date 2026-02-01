Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Former Premier League striker 'approached' club ahead of deadline day

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Feb 2026 00:06

Al-Nassr striker Jhon Duran has approached several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, the latest report has claimed.

Spurs will take on Manchester City on Sunday, and fans will hope that the team can put their attacking struggles behind them and threaten the Citizens.

Boss Thomas Frank has found it difficult to get the most out of the forwards in his squad, though there have been calls from the fanbase to bring in reinforcements this month.

Current number nine Dominic Solanke has been hampered by injury issues this season, and he has failed to score in the Premier League this term.

TEAMtalk report that former Aston Villa striker Duran has approached the likes of Leeds United and Tottenham over a potential return to England amid struggles while on loan at Fenerbahce.

Jhon Duran assessed: How has the striker fared?

Duran left Aston Villa in the winter window of 2025, but in the 1,059 minutes that he played for the club before leaving, he managed to score 12 goals.

The 22-year-old only played 12 league games for Al-Nassr since his move to the Saudi Pro League, and while he netted eight times, he was loaned to Fenerbahce in July 2025.

In 10 league games for the Turkish club, the Colombian has scored three goals and provided two assists, but he is reportedly unsettled.

If Spurs can get the forward back to the level he demonstrated at Villa, then he could help them climb the table quickly.

What can Tottenham Hotspur achieve this season?

Frank's side have already been eliminated from the EFL Cup and FA Cup, while they are currently 14th in the Premier League with 28 points, 12 from fourth-placed Chelsea.

The Londoners have advanced into the Champions League's round of 16, but it is hard to see Tottenham getting the better of some of Europe's elite.

Though Spurs look likely to end 2025-26 without silverware, it is important to reiterate the fact they finished 17th last term, and they should not be expected to be competing with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Perhaps a more realistic target for Spurs would be to qualify for either the Europa League or Conference League, with six points currently separating them from seventh-placed Fulham.