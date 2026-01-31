Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur 'join race' for talented Serbian midfielder

By Seye Omidiora | 31 Jan 2026 13:16

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly both interested in signing a Belgian-based midfielder.

With Casemiro departing the Red Devils this summer and Yves Bissouma expected to depart North London at the end of the season, both Premier League clubs are keen on bolstering their respective midfields.

According to Caught Offside, the English top-flight teams have sent scouts to Belgium to watch the talented midfielder, though they are not alone in admiring his talent.

With United and Spurs both entering pivotal summer transitional periods to improve in the middle of the park, it is no surprise they are believed to be keen on Serbian star Aleksandar Stankovic.

Man Utd and Spurs 'scouting' Aleksandar Stankovic

According to Matteo Moretto via Caught Offside, several English giants have recently watched Club Brugge's Stankovic.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye of both United and Spurs after establishing himself as a regular fixture in the Belgian Pro League this season.

Stankovic is also reportedly on the radar of Arsenal as Mikel Arteta continues to identify versatile profiles to bolster his squad depth.

While the Serbian youth international only joined Brugge from Inter Milan recently, his rapid development is said to have placed several elite European clubs on high alert.

It is understood that the scouting reports from both Old Trafford and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have been overwhelmingly positive regarding his tactical intelligence.

Aleksandar Stankovic: Inter reportedly hold transfer advantage

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League suitors can overcome the significant advantage held by Inter Milan in any future transfer race.

The Nerazzurri reportedly retained a buy-back option in the deal that saw the wonderkid move to Belgium, which could see him return to the San Siro for €23m (£19.9m) in 2026.

"Inter are continuing to follow Stankovic’s development, and they’re staying very calm," Moretto said.

"Why? Because they have the option to bring him back home either in summer 2026 (July 2026) by paying €23m (£19.9m), or in July 2027 by paying €25m (£21.6m). So basically, in the end, it’s all in Inter’s hands.”

Stankovic's ability to operate as both a defensive midfielder and a central defender makes him an attractive long-term acquisition for clubs seeking tactical flexibility.