Bruno Fernandes transfer latest: Man Utd head coach Michael Carrick delivers update on Red Devils captain amid exit talk

By Matt Law | 30 Jan 2026 14:23 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 14:25

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has hailed Bruno Fernandes amid suggestions that the Portugal international could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Fernandes has been one of Man United's best-ever signings, scoring 103 goals and registering 97 assists in 312 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

The 31-year-old has a contract with the Red Devils until June 2027, with the option of a further 12 months, but there is currently widespread speculation surrounding his future.

Man United are allegedly planning to hold pre-World Cup talks with Fernandes in the hope of convincing him to stay for at least one more season.

However, the Portuguese was heavily linked with a move away last summer and is believed to be open to a fresh challenge at the end of this season.

© Imago / News Images

Fernandes is being heavily linked with a summer move away from Man Utd

Carrick has insisted that Fernandes remains "fully committed" to the cause, with any talks surrounding the attacker's future currently on hold.

"I have seen the impact as soon as I got here. I was obviously here so I saw him in close quarters. He had a huge impact straightaway and in so many ways," Carrick told reporters when asked about Fernandes during his press conference on Friday.

"You could see the passion, you could see how much he wanted to do well. Straightaway you could see the quality and that has carried on all the way through.

"His consistency of performances and level of performances, his willingness to always put himself out there and being physically capable to do it. There is a lot to credit him for, in that respect.

"Of course, we all want to win things, we all want to get better and to improve as a team, we want to be successful and that is something we want to work towards together but Bruno has been fantastic since I have been here, he was fantastic when I was here before. Nothing but good things to say about him.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Carrick: 'Fernandes remains fully committed to Man Utd'

"Let's not get too far ahead. We are working towards this game and we are talking about the window now and it is closing in a few days.

"That is on the agenda a little bit but my main agenda is getting through the game with Fulham on Sunday and Bruno is fully committed. No issues at all with that.

"Things further down the line will be addressed towards the end of the season. Everything is positive at the moment and there is no reason to be anything otherwise."

Al-Hilal are once again expected to push for Fernandes this summer, while there is also likely to be significant European interest in the attacker.

Fernandes has again been in strong form for Man United this season, scoring five goals and registering 11 assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.